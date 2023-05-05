Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDIMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.84K Followers

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCPK:BDIMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Zhang - Vice President, Capital Markets

Trevor Haynes - Chief Executive Officer

Toby LaBrie - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Redmond - Chief Operating Officer, Modular Space Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Trevor Reynolds - Acumen Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Black Diamond's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Zhang, VP, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jason Zhang

Good morning, and thank you for attending Black Diamond's first quarter results 2023 conference call. With us on the call today is our CEO, Trevor Haynes; and CFO, Toby LaBrie. We are also joined by COO, Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond. Our comments today may include forward-looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Management may also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA or net debt. For more information on these terms, please review the sections of Black Diamond's first quarter 2023 management's discussion and analysis entitled Forward-Looking Statements, Risks and Uncertainties and non-GAAP financial measures. This quarter's MD&A, news release and financial statements can be found on the company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com, as well as on the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise and are generally rounded.

I will now

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.