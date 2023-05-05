Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 11:01 PM ETAlignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Call Start: 17:30 January 1, 0000 6:28 PM ET

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2023, 5:30 pm ET

Company Participants

John Kao - CEO

Thomas Freeman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Michael Ha - Morgan Stanley

Whit Mayo - SVB

Adam Ron - Bank of America

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alignment Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO, John Kao. Please go ahead.

John Kao

Hello, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings conference call.

We are pleased to announce a strong start to the year, delivering consistent operating performance and beating all of our key performance indicators. For the first quarter 2023, our total revenue of $439.2 million represented 27% growth year-over-year. We ended the quarter with health plan membership of 109,700 members, growing 16.5% year-over-year.

Adjusted gross profit was $45.4 million, producing an MBR of 89.7%. Meanwhile, our adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.2 million. Our MBR and profitability outperformance resulted from significant efforts by our Care Anywhere team and continued improvements to AVA. Our ongoing enhancements to AVA allow us to improve both the identification and engagement of our Care Anywhere eligible members and has been core to keeping our Q1 utilization stable. We continue to believe that AVA, clinical innovation, and our clinical culture serve as the foundation of what differentiates alignment.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.