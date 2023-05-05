Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 11:02 PM ETMarcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacques Cornet - Investor Relations

Hessam Nadji - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve DeGennaro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Marcus & Millichap’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. And it is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Jacques Cornet. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Jacques Cornet

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Marcus & Millichap’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With us today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Hessam Nadji; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve DeGennaro.

Before I turn the call over to management, please remember that our prepared remarks and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as may, will, expect, believe, estimate, anticipate, goal and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results can differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and commercial real estate market conditions; the company’s ability to retain and attract transaction professionals; the company’s ability to retain its business philosophy and partnership culture amid competitive pressures, company’s ability to integrate new agents and sustain its growth and other factors discussed in the company’s public filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can make no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.