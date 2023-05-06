Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SHV: If There's A Free Lunch On Wall Street, This Is It

May 06, 2023 12:51 AM ETiShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)BIL, TLT, BOND
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • They say there's no free lunch on Wall Street, that every return comes with a commensurate level of risk of loss. In investing and life, that's true.
  • However, since everything in investing is relative, when I look at SHV, I see the closest thing I've seen to a free lunch.
  • SHV remains a Strong Buy, a stalwart in my own portfolio, and a potential oasis at a frenetic time for markets in general, and US Treasuries in particular.

Free Lunch This Way

Thinglass

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) remains one of my favorite ETFs. I originally assigned it a Strong Buy rating back on January 1 of this year. And the case for owning it is as strong as it was

yield curve

USTreasuryyieldcurve.com

2 weeks, dramatic change in the curve

USTreasuryyieldcurve.com

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.91K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.