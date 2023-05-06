Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Carnival Corporation: Upgrading To A Buy

May 06, 2023 1:20 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Cruising demand environment continues to stay elevated.
  • North American demand is seeing signs of better-than-expected cruising demand at higher prices.
  • Despite a debt burden, given a potentially stronger demand environment, I believe CCL stock is a buy.

Carnival Cruise Line Reports A Loss In Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

After multiple tumultuous years in the cruising industry, 2023 has been shaping up to be a year of high demand for the industry. However, in my previous article, I had a hold rating on Carnival

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.44K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.