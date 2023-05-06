pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) creates, produces, and distributes medical devices for the treatment of apnea of sleep. I believe the 3Q23 performance has reset the expectations for sequential improvement in performance for the rest of CY23, especially given the improved delivery of CPAPs. While this is also largely a function of supply chain easing, removing the lid that has been constraining growth, the absence of Philips Respironics has been a driver as well – allowing RMD to capture all the demand surplus. With this in mind, I am also conscious of the fact that Philips will eventually come back, and the market share that RMD has gained over this period might not be 100% retained. Given the overhang on the return of Philips (PHG), I believe it is wiser to wait until the ongoing consent decree discussions between regulators and Philips before making a judgement. Hence, I am recommending a hold rating on RMD stock.

3Q23 Results review

RMD has reported a 31% constant currency growth in sales, which amounted to $1.12 billion, while the EPS grew by 23% to $1.68. The record number of new patient set-ups in 3Q23 was the driving force behind the growth in CPAP sales, which increased by 43%. Although this surge in sales contributed to the increase in overall revenue, the product mix led to a negative impact on gross margin. While the growth of masks was strong at 15%, it was slower than CPAPs, resulting in a less favorable gross margin dynamic. Despite these challenges, the ease of supply chain and strong topline performance remain positive factors, and I believe that this dynamic will help cushion the profit impact from the return of RMD competitor (impact on topline).

Supply chain issue

Strong top-line growth can be attributed to the releasing of supply chain bottlenecks. As the downturn in consumer technology released semi capacity, the supply chain improved sequentially this quarter. RMD is likely to continue to experience rapid expansion for some time because I believe the full impact has yet to be felt as I believe it will take some time for the supply chain easing to impact through all types of chips. The good thing is, management is positive on the supply chain dynamics. I think this supply chain issue, while bad for numbers, has forced RMD to rethink and remodel their business operations to mitigate some of those supply and chips challenges, if it happens again. For instance, RMD abandoned its strategy of requiring 100% connectivity on all devices in order to roll out thousands of devices that lack 5G chip support but do have Wi-Fi and the capacity to store data for use by doctors in the form of sleep monitoring. In my view, these favorable initiatives are poised to deliver long-term benefits. With the ongoing relief of operational pressures, I anticipate an improvement in margins that will, in turn, drive favorable earnings growth. Of course, assuming that the return of Philips would not pose a significant headwind.

Gross margin

The performance of gross margin was unfavorably impacted by the product mix, resulting in a gross margin of 56.1%, which was considerably lower than the projected level. As a result, the EBIT margin declined from 29.3% to 28.8%. The performance difference between CPAPs and masks played a crucial role in this setback. Nevertheless, this presents a positive outlook for RMD in the forthcoming quarters, as I anticipate a return to healthy gross margins once the mix normalizes. Moreover, my confidence in the recovery of gross margins is further strengthened by the reduction in freight costs since their peak, coupled with RMD's efforts to rebalance distribution from air to sea, which will lead to sequential margin expansion in the future.

Competition

My main concern is the how much market share will RMD lose when its key competitor comes back. While there are limited information about the ongoing discussions, my hope is the expected improvement in gross margin and operating efficiency can balance and loss in share back to Philips, as such the ultimate impact on the bottom line is balanced out. The bear case is that Philips comes back like a roaring thunder, capturing almost all of its share back within a very short period of time, leaving no room for RMD to negate this headwind with its improving gross margin and other initiatives. This would put a dent to earnings, resetting the base expectations – which will impact the share price. I would note that RMD is trading at 33x forward PE, which is not cheap on an absolute and relative basis (to history). As such, any misses or negative narrative on earnings momentum starts gaining traction, there is plenty of room for valuation to fall.

Conclusion

RMD has reported strong results in 3Q23, driven by the record number of new patient set-ups and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks. However, the product mix had an adverse effect on gross margin. While RMD's efforts to rebalance distribution from air to sea and the reduction in freight costs are expected to lead to sequential margin expansion in the future, the return of Philips remains a concern. With the ongoing consent decree discussions between regulators and Philips, it is wise to wait before making any judgment on the impact of Philips' return on RMD's market share. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating. It is also worth noting that RMD is trading at a high forward P/E ratio, and any negative narrative on earnings momentum may cause a significant decline in valuation.