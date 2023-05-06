enviromantic

Author's Note: All figures in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Russel Metals Inc. (TSX:RUS:CA) is a cyclical play on commodities prices. The company enjoys product and geographic diversification with a large footprint across North America. Russel operates in a highly fragmented market where it has a tremendous opportunity to consolidate through small to medium sized acquisitions. Russel offers a 4.3% dividend yield at current levels. The company has reiterated its preference to use excess capital for future acquisitions and share buybacks, rather than dividend growth. While metals prices are softening, investors may have an opportunity to initiate a position at lower levels in the cycle.

Company Overview

With over 100 years of operations, Russel is one of the five largest metals distribution and processing company in North America by revenue. The company operates 131 locations in Canada and the United States under a variety of banners. The company traces its history back to 1866 when Hugh Russel established a small iron trading operation in Montreal, Quebec. The company's modern form was incorporated in 1919 with its first metal services centre.

Russel serves as an intermediary in the steel, aluminum, and specialty metals supply chain between both domestic and international producers and industrial end users. Through its metals service centres, Russel processes and packages bulk purchased metals into standard sizes. Through its energy field stores Russel distribute tubes, valves, fittings, and other products to the energy industry in Western Canada and the United States. Through is service centres, the company can provide the equivalent of just in time inventory for its clients by fabricating and processing small orders in house.

Russel Metals Operating Mix (Russel Metals )

Russel operates through three business segments: metals service centers (~70% of revenues); energy products (~18%); and steel distributors (~12%). Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Russel Metals employs approximately 2,400 employees in Canada and 1,000 in the US. With a market capitalization of approximately $2.1B, Russel trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RUS" with average daily volume of 385,000 shares.

Results & Valuation

In 2022, Russel Metals had its best revenue result on record, at a little over $5B. EBITDA of $579M was just behind the company's 2021 result of $664M. On an EPS basis, the company earned $5.91 in 2022 compared to $6.90 in 2021. These impressive results were supported strong by steel pricing, which while volatile, was higher than long-term averages. Russel's energy field stores were also boosted from a broad rebound in rig counts across the energy sector.

Russel Metals 2022 Results (Russel Metals)

Despite solid performance, Russel is trading at a discount to long-term multiples with the expectation of softening metals prices and revenue normalization baked in. The company is currently trading at approximately 4.5X 2023E EBITDA, below its historical average of 7.6X. On an earnings basis, Russel is trading at 5.6X well below the historical average of 11.3X.

Growth Opportunities

Russel has grown its business through a combination of organic value added growth and through opportunistic M&A. Russel is looking to allocate approximately $75M of Capex annually over the next few years, $25M of which is maintenance capital. The majority of these funds will be dedicated to value added projects to modernize legacy facilities and to consolidate older service centres into modern facilities. Russel expects this modernization will support volume growth, operating efficiency and margin improvement. In 2022, Russel achieved a gross margin of 22% and a return on capital of 33%.

Russel has taken advantage of the highly fragmented metals service centre market to pursue acquisitions across North America. Previous deals have included the Sanborn and Boyd Metals transactions. Specifically, Russel targets operators that it can add value to through modernizations and efficiency enhancements. Many acquisition targets may continue to operate under their existing brand. According to Russel CEO John Reid:

In terms of acquisitions, we remain committed to our financial and operating criteria. That being said, we expect to remain disciplined, yet active in seeking of growth opportunities that fit into our existing business units, and we are seeing a pretty reasonable deal flow of opportunities that we are taking a look at.

Russel Metals M&A History (RBC Capital Markets)

Dividend

At current levels, Russel offers a yield of 4.3%. Since 2015, the company has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.38 for an annualized payout of $1.52. Russel has 19 consecutive years of dividend payments. Despite earnings and share price volatility through these periods, Russel maintained its dividend through both the global financial crisis and the pandemic.

Despite a relatively low TTM payout ratio of 25.8%, the company has no plans to increase the dividend anytime soon. Instead, Russel plans to focus on returning capital to shareholders through its NCIB program. In the second half of 2022 Russel repurchased approximately one million shares for an average price of $28. This brings the company's share count back to around 62.1 million shares. The $28M allocated to Russel's NCIB compares to $24M spent on dividends in the past quarter. On the company's most recent earnings call, Russel CEO John Reid spoke to the company's fairly balanced approach to returning capital to shareholders:

Your question about M&A is interesting. There's potentially opportunities that we're continuing to be optimistic about, but we'll see. And the projects that we have internally, so as of today, we're collectively comfortable with the healthy dividend that we have.

Risk Analysis

As of Q4 2022, Russel had cash on hand of $363M compared to total debt of $296M. As a result of the strong free cash flow generation the company has deleveraged its balance sheet in recent years. This deleveraging has resulted in strong credit metrics. In February 2023 Russel's debt was confirmed with a rating of BBB [low] with a Stable trend by DBRS Morningstar. Russel holds ample liquidity of $743M proving the company optionality on future M&A or value added capital investments.

Russel Metals Credit Metrics (Russel Metals)

The metals business is tied to commodity cycles and follows demand for steel. Despite cyclical demand and exposure to metals pricing, Russel has the capacity to produce higher operating cash flows in a downturn as the company liquidates excess working capital. As revenues are expected to normalize in 2023 to approximately $4.5B from a record $5.1B in 2022, the company will likely harvest $120M to $160M from working capital in 2023 to cushion the impact of softening commodity prices. This ability to utilize working capital is a key strategy in softening the inherent volatility of the metals business. With both revenues and margins expected to moderate in the next few years, Russel will lean into its variable cost model to reduce operating costs accordingly.

Investor Takeaways

Russel is an industry leader that has significant room to grow through acquisitions in a fragmented market. The company is an efficient operator that benefits from a diversified product mix. While the 4.3% dividend is attractive and well covered, the company has made clear that dividend growth is not a priority. The company's valuation is attractive relative to historical averages; however, I would prefer to buy a name like this at a lower point in the commodities cycle.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.