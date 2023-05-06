Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

April Jobs Report: Labor Market Strength Defies Fed Tightening

Principal Financial Group
Summary

  • The April jobs report defied expectations for a slowdown, instead showing a drop in the unemployment rate back to 3.4%.
  • The market may believe that the Fed has delivered its final hike of the current tightening cycle, but the latest labor market data suggests a very real possibility of a further hike this year.
  • Total nonfarm payrolls increased by 253,000 in April, beating consensus expectations for a 185,000 gain.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The April jobs report defied expectations for a slowdown, instead showing a drop in the unemployment rate back to 3.4%, a solid increase in non-farm payrolls, and an acceleration in

Nonfarm payrolls and average hourly earnings 2021–present

Principal Financial Group
