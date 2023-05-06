Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EQB Inc. (EQGPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 12:47 AM ETEQB Inc. (EQGPF), EQB:CA, EQB.PRC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

EQB Inc. (OTCPK:EQGPF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Gill - Vice President, Corporate Development and IR

Andrew Moor - President and CEO

Chadwick Westlake - Chief Financial Officer

Ronald Tratch - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Mehmed Rizvanovic - KBW

Lemar Persaud - Cormark

Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank

Operator

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to EQB's earnings call for the first quarter of 2023 being held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Richard Gill, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at ECB. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Gill

Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. Your hosts today are Andrew Moor, President & Chief Executive Officer; Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer; and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer.

For those on the phone lines only, we encourage you to log on to our webcast as well to review our accompanying quarterly investor presentation. The presentation includes on Slide 2, EQB's caution regarding forward-looking statements as well as the use of non-IFRS measures on this call. All figures referenced today are adjusted where applicable or otherwise noted.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Moor

Thanks, Richard, and good morning, everyone. This was a milestone quarter for EQB. Our direct customer relationships surpassed 0.5 million. We achieved more than $100 million in quarterly earnings for the first time, a performance that allows us to see how strong we become as a bank. We marked our first quarter results with Concentra, which is already proving to make Equitable an even better bank. We are particularly enthused by our

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.