Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eli Lilly's Donanemab: The Anti-Amyloid Saga Continues

May 06, 2023 1:58 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIB, ESALF
Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • Like other anti-amyloid drugs, Eli Lilly's donanemab does not help APOE4 non-carriers.
  • Donanemab does modestly slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease during its early stages in APOE4 carriers but can cause brain bleeds and brain swelling, which may result in death.
  • Alzheon's ALZ-801 is as effective as other anti-amyloid drugs such as Aduhelm, Leqembi, and donanemab but without brain bleeds and brain swelling due to a different mechanism of action.
  • The FDA is likely to grant full approval to Eli Lilly's donanemab and Biogen and Eisai's Leqembi which should at least temporarily further boost each company's stock.
  • A number of factors could in the long run negatively affect each company's stock prices, including additional deaths and the potential approval of ALZ-801 in a couple of years.

Half full water glass over blue background

NickS/E+ via Getty Images

Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) data for its anti-amyloid drug candidate donanemab continues a pattern of less than stellar results for this class of drugs (although one would not suspect this from their press release). 47

This article was written by

Lane Simonian profile picture
Lane Simonian
2.34K Followers
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.