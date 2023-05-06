Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:09 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristine Moser - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tiffany Mason - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Kessler - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Liz Suzuki - Bank of America

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Patrick Johnson - Stifel

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Peter Benedict - Baird

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristy Moser, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Kristine Moser

Thanks very much, and welcome, everybody, to Driven Brands first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. In addition to the earnings release, there's a leverage ratio reconciliation and infographic available for download on our website at investorrelations.drivenbrands.com, summarizing our first quarter results.

On the call with me today are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tiffany Mason, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan and Tiffany will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the company's Investor Relations website and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the course of this call, management may also make forward-looking statements in regards to our current plans, beliefs and expectations. These statements are

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.