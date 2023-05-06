jpa1999

Introduction

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to creating and marketing groundbreaking therapies for B-cell cancers and autoimmune disorders. Their flagship product, Briumvi, is an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody used to treat various forms of multiple sclerosis [MS] in adults, such as clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.

In my original analysis of TG Therapeutics, I assessed the revenues, strengths, limitations, and costs of alternative DMTs and projected that Briumvi would achieve a maximum of $500 million in annual sales. I further emphasized that due to lower demand relative to other medications, Briumvi would require significant marketing and sales efforts, and its restricted application in treating MS and increasing expenses would make it challenging for TG Therapeutics to generate profits from it. Since my "Strong Sell" recommendation in February, shares of TG Therapeutics are trading ~110% higher.

Recent events: TG Therapeutics' shares experienced a 20% surge on April 10th after Cantor Fitzgerald highlighted the strong sales data of Briumvi and predicted that the biotech firm could achieve or exceed the current consensus. On April 27th, TG Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had issued a permanent J-Code for Briumvi. On May 1st, TG Therapeutics revealed Briumvi achieved $7.8 million in revenue for its first quarter on the market, beating estimates by $4.42 million.

TG Therapeutics' Financials

Let's first review the company's most recent financial report. In Q1 2023, Briumvi's US sales drove a significant increase in net product revenue to around $7.8 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same period in 2022, which was driven by UKONIQ™ sales in the US market before it was withdrawn in May 2022. R&D expenses decreased to $15.9 million from $48.0 million in Q1 2022, mainly due to lower manufacturing and clinical trial costs and a reduced headcount. SG&A expenses increased to $28.1 million, primarily due to non-cash compensation and other costs related to Briumvi's approval. Net loss for Q1 2023 was $39.2 million, compared to $69.0 million in the same period in 2022, and the company held $139.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities as of March 31, 2023. The projected revenues and additional $20.0 million available under their term loan facility are expected to provide sufficient funding until mid-2024.

The Surge in TG Therapeutics Stock: Examining the Drivers Behind a $3 Billion Valuation Jump

The substantial increase and reevaluation of TG Therapeutics' stock have been prompted by recent events. Nevertheless, it begs the question of how a quarterly revenue of $7.8 million can justify an escalation in the company's valuation from $2.4 billion to $5.15 billion? I can identify three primary factors:

Briumvi's impressive first quarter performance in the market suggests significant potential for the product. The company's substantial reduction in research and development expenses, primarily due to decreased manufacturing and clinical trial costs, indicates that the firm may be streamlining its operations. As a result, Briumvi could achieve profitability earlier than what many analysts had initially projected. Investors appear to be revising their estimates for Briumvi's peak annual revenue, with some now anticipating over $1 billion based on the company's strong first-quarter results. Prior to recent events, TG Therapeutics' stock had high short interest, as many investors anticipated a slow sales ramp-up due to stiff competition in the multiple sclerosis treatment market. However, the company's recent earnings release revealed better-than-expected revenue figures, which likely caught short-sellers off guard. As a result, a short squeeze may have occurred as they rushed to cover their positions, ultimately driving up the stock price. The biotechnology industry has recently received a boost, attributed to several acquisitions, including Iveric Bio, Prometheus Biosciences, and Bellus Health, and a significant 13% increase in XBI, a prominent biotechnology sector ETF. This rise is noteworthy, considering that the ETF has averaged an 8.88% annual return over the past ten years. Major biopharmaceutical firms typically find commercial-stage companies like TG Therapeutics, which are in the early stages of commercialization within large markets, to be attractive targets for acquisition. The favorable industry outlook and the potential for a profitable buyout have likely contributed to the firm's increased valuation. Additionally, TG Therapeutics is a highly volatile stock with a beta of greater than 2. In brief, beta is a measure of a stock's volatility relative to the market. In the absence of any news, the biotechnology rally alone would have likely boosted TG Therapeutics' stock by approximately 25%.

Why Investors Should Exercise Caution When Evaluating TG Therapeutics' Current Stock Valuation

Although the recent surge in TG Therapeutics' stock price and favorable industry outlook may seem promising, there are several factors that warrant caution when evaluating the company's current valuation:

Overestimation of Briumvi's market potential: While Briumvi's initial sales performance exceeded expectations, it is essential not to extrapolate these results to predict the drug's long-term success. The multiple sclerosis treatment market is highly competitive, with several established players offering alternative therapies. Financial sustainability: Despite the reduction in R&D expenses and an increase in net product revenue, TG Therapeutics continues to report net losses. The company's cash position, along with the $20 million available under their term loan facility, is expected to provide funding only until mid-2024. To ensure long-term financial sustainability, the company must generate consistent profits, which will depend on Briumvi's market performance and the success of other pipeline products. Stock price volatility: TG Therapeutics' stock has a high beta, making it more volatile than the market, which may cause significant fluctuations in its stock price and increase downside risk for investors if market sentiment changes. Acquisition speculation: While the favorable biotechnology industry outlook and recent acquisitions may suggest that TG Therapeutics could be a potential target for a buyout, such speculation should not be a primary driver for investment decisions. Acquisition prospects can be unpredictable, and relying on this factor to justify the company's valuation could lead to disappointment if a deal does not materialize.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics' recent performance highlights the potential of Briumvi within the multiple sclerosis treatment market. However, a comprehensive evaluation of the company's long-term prospects must consider a multitude of factors beyond its initial quarterly success.

While Briumvi's first quarter performance is commendable, it is crucial to examine long-term trends and data to establish a more accurate outlook. A single quarter may not necessarily represent the product's sustained growth trajectory or its ability to capture a significant market share amidst fierce competition from established players.

Moreover, assessing the company's capacity to maintain financial stability while pursuing growth opportunities is paramount. The ability to balance investment in marketing and sales efforts aimed at enhancing Briumvi's market presence with effective expense management will be a critical factor determining TG Therapeutics' path to profitability.

In light of the recent developments, my initial assessment appears overly pessimistic, considering Briumvi's impressive first quarter performance. As such, I am revising my recommendation from "Strong Sell" to "Sell," reflecting a more positive outlook for Briumvi. However, my projection of $500 million in peak revenue remains unchanged, suggesting that TG Therapeutics' current valuation of $5 billion may still be overestimated, hence the "Sell" recommendation. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and update my forecasts as new data emerges. In the meantime, investors may want to contemplate taking some profits at these prices.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

My "Sell" recommendation carries multiple risks, and if any of them come to fruition, it may be necessary to reassess my analysis. The risks are outlined below: