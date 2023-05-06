Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SGS: A Sustainable 4% Dividend From A Leader In The TIC Industry

May 06, 2023 11:45 AM ETSGS SA (SGSOF), SGSOY2 Comments
Summary

  • SGS is a leader in the Testing, Inspection & Certification space.
  • The company isn't cheap, but as its performance is consistent with an expected continuous mid-single digit growth rate, the current valuation is okay.
  • The company is currently paying a 4% dividend and has promised to keep the dividend 'at least stable'.
Logo of SGS Société Générale de Surveillance, a Swiss multinational company, which together with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services.

Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

SGS (OTCPK:SGSOY) (OTCPK:SGSOF) is a Swiss company and one of the global leaders in the TIC industry (Testing, Inspection and Certification). The company operates all over the world using SGS as its

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Income Statement

SGS Investor Relations

Breakdown of non-recurring Items

SGS Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

SGS Investor Relations

Mid-Term Plans

SGS Investor Relations

As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

