Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Royal Gold: A Solid Start To 2023

May 06, 2023 2:39 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.3K Followers

Summary

  • Royal Gold released its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly volume of ~90,200 GEOs and revenue of $170.4 million.
  • This was helped by the start of contributions from Khoemacau, King of the Hills & increased Cortez royalties, but partially offset by lower attributable production from Pueblo Viejo & Andacollo.
  • The good news is that the company continues to see meaningful resource/reserve growth in regard to attributable ounces held by partners, and the PV Expansion is near completion.
  • So, with significant growth on deck and over $630 million in liquidity to deploy if opportunities arise, I continue to see RGLD as a top way to get precious metals exposure, and I would be interested in adding a new position if we see a sharp pullback.

Aerial View of Ruth, Nevada which is a mining town for the nearby open pit copper mine.

Jacob Boomsma

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the most recent companies to report its results is Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD). While the company's guidance provided last

Robinson Mine

Robinson Mine (KGHM Website)

Royal Gold - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production

Royal Gold - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Royal Gold - Quarterly Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

Royal Gold - Quarterly Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Royal Gold - Cortez Complex Royalties

Royal Gold - Cortez Complex Royalties (Company Presentation)

Goldrush/Fourmile

Goldrush/Fourmile (Barrick Presentation)

Cortez Complex

Cortez Complex (Google Earth)

George Property - Targets

George Property - Targets (Sabina Gold Presentation)

RGLD Historical Cash Flow Multiple

RGLD Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.3K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, GOLD, CPRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.