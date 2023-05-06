Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Delek Logistics Partners: A Dividend King's Royal Midstream Cousin

May 06, 2023 2:40 AM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
730 Followers

Summary

  • Delek Logistics Partners appears to have qualities similar to dividend royalty.
  • DKL has paid an increasing distribution since 2013 with a current forward yield of 9.03%.
  • Over ten years, DKL's return with distributions reinvested was over 300% vs SP500's total return of about 240%.
  • Distributions appear to be adequately supported by distributable cash flow, but debt could be a concern going forward.

Close up of a Barb on a Barbed Wire Fence

wingedwolf/iStock via Getty Images

Background

In some ways, financial responsibility has fallen out of fashion in our foolish culture. Regrettably, it also appears that good faith, integrity, and basic competence are reduced within the leadership of some publicly traded companies. It might be easy for fools to forget, but our money

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
730 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.