Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Signify N.V. (PHPPY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:42 AM ETSignify N.V. (PHPPY), SFFYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Signify N.V. (OTCPK:PHPPY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thelke Gerdes - Head of IR

Eric Rondolat - Chief Executive Officer

Javier van Engelen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

George Featherstone - Bank of America

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Marc Hesselink - ING

Joseph Zhou - Redburn

Wim Gille - ODDO BHF

Sven Weier - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Signify's First Quarter Results 2023. Today's call is being recorded. Throughout the call all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Today, I am pleased to present Eric Rondolat, CEO; Javier van Engelen, CFO; and Thelke Gerdes, Head of IR.

Please go ahead with your meeting.

Thelke Gerdes

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Signify's Earnings Call for the First Quarter 2023. With me today are Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify; and Javier van Engelen our CFO. During this call, Eric will first take you through the first quarter highlights, after which Javier will review the company's financial performance. Eric will then come back to discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year and after that, we will be happy to take your questions.

Our press release and presentation were published at 7 o'clock this morning. Both documents are available for download from our Investor Relations website. The transcript of this conference call will be made available as soon as possible.

With that, I will now hand over to Eric.

Eric Rondolat

Thank you, Thelke. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. So let's start with some of the highlights for the first quarter of 2023 on Slide 4. Largely in line with our expectations we continued to see persistent

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.