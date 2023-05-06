Zerbor

Article Thesis

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) reported its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday morning. The company was quite profitable, making the dividend look safe. Thanks to its different business units, Rithm Capital looks like it should do reasonably well in different interest rate environments.

What Happened?

Hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust Rithm Capital announced its Q1 earnings results on Thursday before the market opened. The headline numbers can be seen in the following screencap from Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

While the company's revenue came in below expectations, despite climbing by a couple of percentage points, Rithm Capital was able to beat profit estimates. Earnings per share came in at $1.40 annualized, which is also higher than the pre-results consensus estimate for the current year. It would not be too surprising to see analysts up their estimates over the coming days and weeks in order to reflect the better-than-expected profitability during the first quarter.

Strong Profitability In Different Interest Rate Environments

Rithm Capital, then called New Residential, generated earnings per share in the $2 to $2.50 range prior to the pandemic. These results aren't coming back, it seems. This is due to asset sales that the company made during the initial phase of the pandemic, when the market was gripped by panic, and when the company, together with some of its peers, received margin calls. These asset sales have reduced its investment portfolio, and the company has become less aggressive with leverage. This has made Rithm Capital, as the company is now called, a less risky, but also a less profitable company.

Still, profitability is very solid, and thanks to the different businesses Rithm Capital is active in, its profitability is relatively well protected in different interest rate environments. When interest rates are low, there's a lot of building and home purchasing, and homeowners are also inclined to refinance their existing mortgages. That makes for a good environment for Rithm Capital's mortgage origination businesses that the company has built out over the last couple of years.

When interest rates are high and/or rising, fewer homes are purchased, and there is little demand for mortgage refinancing. The origination business does not do too well in that environment, but Rithm Capital benefits from less mortgage refinancing activity via its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. These mortgage servicing rights become more valuable and profitable when there are fewer mortgages being refinanced, as each existing mortgage, on average, will see higher total payments. Since Rithm Capital owns a large mortgage servicing rights portfolio, it has done well in recent quarters, when rising interest rates hurt mortgage demand. Pure mortgage originators have suffered from that, but Rithm Capital, with its hybrid approach, has maintained solid profitability. In fact, the $0.35 per share in profit that Rithm Capital generated during the first quarter was the highest per-share profit over the last year, proving that the company is not suffering from the Fed's interest rate increases we have seen throughout the last year.

Rithm Capital plans to build out its business further, via its Rithm 2.0 plan:

Company presentation

The combination of RITM's operating businesses that do well in times of low interest rates, when mortgage demand is higher, and RITM's investment portfolio that is generating higher returns and benefits from lower mortgage refinancing activity (when it comes to RITM's MSRs) is attractive already. Rithm Capital will add an additional franchise to these businesses, a private capital business that will mostly be fee-generating. This could further strengthen RITM's resilience throughout the cycle, but at least for now, we don't know yet how profitable this unit will be. But since Rithm's management has guided the company relatively well throughout the tough recent years, and since management and investors are well-aligned following management internalization not too long ago, investors do not have to be afraid of the company's expansion plans, I believe.

During the first quarter, Rithm Capital's mortgage business was quite profitable, generating pre-tax profits of $164 million. That was not the result of origination profits, however -- as noted above, the current interest rate environment is not beneficial for new mortgage originations. But the mortgage servicing business has done well, generating compelling profits during the quarter. Thanks to cost-saving measures, such as bringing down general and administrative expenses, profitability has remained strong despite macro headwinds. The servicing portfolio has grown slightly over the last year, from $497 billion to $504 billion, thus investors don't need to worry about Rithm "running out" of mortgages to service. Instead, it looks like this franchise is growing slightly, despite the tough environment.

Risks in its MSR portfolio don't seem especially high, as the portfolio's average loan-to-value is 70% -- even if home prices were to drop by 30% across the board, which seems unlikely to me, loans would be fully covered. A 10% home price correction would not threaten the average loan at all, as there would still be substantial excess equity coverage. Likewise, the average FICO score of Rithm Capital's MSR portfolio, at 730, suggests that risks aren't especially high.

Huge Dividend Yield And An Inexpensive Valuation

Rithm Capital is paying out $0.25 per share per quarter, or $1.00 per share per year. When RITM was trading at $11 one year ago, that made for a high dividend yield of 11%. Since Rithm Capital has seen its shares pull back substantially since then -- RITM trades for just $7.70 right now -- the dividend yield has soared to a hefty 12.9%. When investors see a dividend yield this high, it's not surprising that some argue that the yield can't be especially safe -- usually, the dividend is in question when the dividend yield is this high.

But since Rithm Capital has covered the dividend easily in the recent past, and since the coverage ratio is quite solid, at 140%, I do not believe that there is a high risk of a dividend cut in the near term. Rithm's somewhat unique approach of combining different businesses and portfolio assets that, combined, do reasonably well in different interest rate environments, makes it more resilient compared to other mortgage REITs, many of which have reduced their dividends over the last year. While this can't be ruled out for RITM (or any other company), it does not look like the dividend is at risk right now.

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the above chart, Rithm Capital is forecasted to see its profits grow beyond the current year. This should improve the safety of the dividend further and might result in dividend increases down the road, although that is, of course, not certain.

Looking at Rithm Capital's valuation, we see that the stock is pretty cheap right now in terms of both its earnings multiple and its book value multiple, or price to book ratio:

Data by YCharts

Right now, Rithm Capital trades for 0.66x its book value. Historically, the company has traded at a small discount of 5%-10% relative to its book value at the time, meaning shares are substantially discounted versus the historically normal valuation today. If Rithm Capital were to trade in line with the historic average in a year, that would allow for a share price gain of around 40% from the current price. There is no guarantee that this will happen, of course, but it seems more likely that RITM's book value multiple will expand versus it contracting further from the already very discounted level it stands at today. Likewise, the earnings multiple of around 5.5 also suggests that Rithm is pretty inexpensive right now.

Takeaway

Rithm Capital had a very solid first quarter, and its diversified earnings streams make it relatively resilient versus interest rate movements. The dividend yield is very high, and yet the dividend is solidly covered right now. Add a low valuation, and Rithm Capital looks like a compelling investment.