APA Corporation: The Best Of Both Worlds, Value And Growth

May 06, 2023 2:57 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)
Ronald Ferrie
Summary

  • APA Corporation is an independent oil producer that will make both a value and growth investor smile.
  • APA beats the competition on a multitude of valuation metrics, against both on-shore and offshore drillers.
  • Growth avenues in Suriname and contracts with Cheniere are not reflected in the earnings multiple.
  • This provides opportunity for both earnings growth and multiple expansion.

Oil Platform at Dusk

joebelanger

Thesis

Value and growth are usually found on opposite sides of the investing market. Each group has its own philosophy on the best way to turn a profit. Today I will present a case that APA Corporation (NASDAQ:

APA Geographical Locations

APA Geographical Locations (APA Investor Presentation)

APA's Debt Profile

APA's Debt Profile (APA 10-Q)

APA - Cheniere LNG contract

APA - Cheniere LNG contract (APA Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Suriname

Block 53 and 58 map (APA Suriname Facts)

Ronald Ferrie
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

