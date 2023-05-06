joebelanger

Thesis

Value and growth are usually found on opposite sides of the investing market. Each group has its own philosophy on the best way to turn a profit. Today I will present a case that APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) represents value now with a side of future growth opportunities that are essentially given zero value by the market.

Value is observed when compared to larger land-based peers such as Devon (DVN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). APA is superior in most major financial and production metrics. Taking the valuation process one step further shows that APA is significantly cheaper than its operating neighbor HES. While HES is several years ahead of APA in terms of oil production in offshore South America, the market has given APA zero multiple expansion to account for the oil discoveries in Suriname. This is the long term growth engine for the company.

In this article I will present what I believe to be a conservative projection for the Suriname development, and he impact to financial results. In the near term I will also evaluate the impacts of the gas purchase contract with Cheniere that starts in August of this year.

There three factors will be explored to determine if the net benefit is worth establishing a long term position with APA.

Company Snapshot

APA is an independent oil producer with a little bit of everything. It owns land-based oil, NGLs, and natural gas production facilities in the Permian Basin of the United States, as well as Egypt. In addition, it also produces offshore in the northern sea off the coast of the United Kingdom.

The large shiny object the company is currently developing is in Suriname. Suriname is a small country in the North East portion of South America. APA has a 50% working interest in block 58 and a 45% working interest in block 53 off the Suriname coast.

APA Geographical Locations (APA Investor Presentation)

APA has partnered with the French company Total Energy (OTCPK:TOTZF) to explore and develop potential oil reserves located in these blocks. The two companies hope to mimic the success seen in neighboring Guyana (developed by Exxon (XOM) and Hess Corporation) which is several years ahead on the production curve.

Valuation

Let's cut to the chase, APA is CHEAP. I have compared APA to somewhat larger land-based producers like Devon and Pioneer Natural Resources as well as fellow offshore explorer/producer Hess Corporation. I have generated a company comparison and summarized a few of the major financial metrics in the table below. You'll see that the market is valuing the profitability and production of APA at about half that of DVN or PXD.

APA DVN PXD HES Price/Net Income 3.1 5.7 6.5 21.2 Price/EBITDA 1.8 3.3 4.1 7.9 Price/Cash Flow 3.25 4.88 4.95 12.11 Price/Rev. 1.0 1.8 2.1 4.0 Price/MBOE per day $33.62 $77.52 $72.01 $112.06 Click to enlarge

HES's valuation is certainly inflated due to the potential of the success in Guyana. It's obvious there is a huge disconnect between the valuations of the two companies who are operating within a few kilometers of each other. Granted, APA still has a ton of work to do in Suriname before oil gets pulled out from the ground, but there is unlocked potential that is not valued into the share price. I'll dive deeper into Suriname later.

From a production standpoint, you can see that APA is by far the cheapest money can buy of the four companies presented here. With the exception of Devon Energy, all data production data is from Q1 2023, and price data is closing price as of 5/3/23 (DVN has not reported Q1 results yet). Granted, APA's production mix is slightly weighted toward natural gas which at the moment, is a detractor. This however does not justify a valuation at less than half of its peers.

Debt Profile

At first glance, for a company with an $11 billion market cap, $5.5 billion in debt may seem high. But how the debt is structured tells the real story. The company made significant strides during 2022 to improve its balance sheet, paying off almost $1.5 billion in debt.

The hard work shows. Between now and the end of 2026, only $261 million in debt will come due. The subsequent three years are almost as favorable coming in at $668 million combined. This will cost the company, on average, a measly $155 million for its debt obligations.

Considering the bulk of these debts have interest rates in the range of 4%, APA is in just fine shape for the next decade. In fact, their largest maturity isn't due until 2040. I call this a huge plus for the firm.

APA's Debt Profile (APA 10-Q)

Shareholder Return Model

APA has adopted a program similar to other E&P companies in the last couple years. APA has put out a framework to return at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders. This is split between dividends and buybacks.

In 2022, APA spent $207 million in dividends while spending $1.4 billion on buybacks. Under the current pricing environment, a repeat performance is unlikely. Extrapolating Q1's performance over the entire year is still produces a meaningful.

At current prices, the dividend is yielding 3% which won't blow anyone away but, is comparable with its peers. For example, I have projected PXD's variable dividend to be roughly 5% in this current market. In contrast, HES is only yielding 1.5%.

What can investors expect going forward? Using Q1 as a baseline performance, yields a cash flow of $272 million. Running this through the current payout model, I calculated a combined 6.2% yield (3% cash, and 3.2% equity).

To me, for a company with visions of a large growth project such a Suriname, 60-65% is the right model. The company needs flexibility to be able to finance such a project.

Growth

APA has two growth engines at its disposal. One near term and smaller in scale. One long term, with the potential to double the oil production of the entire company.

Near Term

For near term, APA has entered into an agreement with Cheniere to boost exposure to other markets and to limit exposure to the Waha hub pricing. This is a purchasing contract that allows the gas to be sold at European and Asian market prices. This spread capture guarantees volumes for Cheniere while APA pays the transportation costs. Management summarized the workings of the deal in the Q1 2022 conference call.

...what we do is we select a mix of Asian versus European pricing and we effectively sell our gas, we deliver gas on the Gulf Coast. We sell it at this mix for a full year, a mix of Asian and European pricing. And then we net back through liquefaction fees, transport fees and a marketing fee that we pay. So we're, in effect, fully exposed to the European and Asian LNG market pricing for that 15-year period.

With Europe now becoming heavily dependent on non-Russian sources for LNG supplies, a harsh winter in Europe could lead to a massive payday for APA. The chart below provides guidance for cash flow impacts depending on the US/European/Asian gas spread. The company has guided for $175 million net positive impact for the 5 months of 2023. This translates to an additional $420 million if FCF on an annualized basis. During periods of disruption, this could be significantly higher, allow for future upside.

APA - Cheniere LNG contract (APA Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Suriname

On the long term horizon, APA is continuing to explore the oil fields located off the coast of Suriname in the Guyana-Suriname basin. APA has partnered with Total Energy to develop this region, in the hopes that it will duplicate what is currently being developed in the neighboring Stabroek Block (offshore Guyana).

The joint venture of Exxon Mobile and Hess Corporation, have been exploring and analyzing this area since 2016, so it is several years more advanced in the oil production process. In the last 7 years, over 30 discoveries have been made so far in the Stabroek Block.

APA and Total Energy have exclusive rights to monetize neighboring Blocks 58 and 53. To date, 6 oil discoveries have been made with two additional exploration wells in progress (Krabdagu-2 and 3). These are expected to yield positive results due to their close proximity to the original Krabdagu discovery.

Block 53 and 58 map (APA Suriname Facts)

In general, most news around Suriname has been positive, but ultimately, neither company has committed to executing on the project. The FID for the project is not expected until mid 2024 by most estimates. Total Energy helped clarify what the expectations and the process looks like for investors during the Q1 conference call.

-- the last appraisal well is just being drilled. So the good news is that, we are trying to develop an oil pool. The difficulty in Surinam is that the oil to gas ratio is quite high, but so what we wanted to identify although with a low OTGR in order to be able to have an efficient development. It's a development which we combine two discoveries. The first appraisal well for these two discoveries have been positive. So today, it's a pool of around 500-plus million barrel of oil. We are waiting for the last oil well in order to reach 650 peak. And then it will be time to go to development, I would say, after these appraisal wells. We'll have again there a good vision in order to move forward to the next step.

At this phase of the game, it's still not obvious that Suriname will be a long term participant in the APA portfolio. But given the results we are seeing in its obvious that there is potential there.

For comparison, the Stabroek block is estimated to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. For arguments sake, if Suriname is half as successful, that allots 300,000 barrels of high oil concentration production to APA. That would rough out to be almost a 100% increase in production as the company stands today. This also does not account for any subsequent discoveries over the next several years.

The market has given APA zero multiple expansion for this potential. Maybe it's just too early, maybe the market is still sour from the mischaracterization of Alpine High. Maybe it's both. In my opinion, given the already cheap valuation compared to other oil producers, this is a growth opportunity worthy of consideration.

Risks

The obvious risk when investing in independent oil and gas producers is the sensitivity to oil and natural gas prices. 2023 has not been kind to the energy market against the backdrop of 2022. However, it is important to keep the big picture in mind if you are looking to buy into weakness.

Per the EIA, over the last 10 years, oil prices have averaged about $65/barrel. The downside risk is real, however, as prices have flirted with breakeven in 3 out of the 10 years. That is why I stress the need to be patient, waiting for an entry point that protects against capital losses.

APA's production profile is more gas heavy than most peers, coming in around 35% natural gas. With most of this production being forced to sell at Waha Hub prices, it compounds the absolute free fall natural gas has seen since the start of the year. Unless prices rebound significantly, this will continue to drag on the balance sheet.

The other risk to the thesis is the likelihood of success in Suriname. Without a formal FID complete, the certainty of the project cannot be guaranteed. Oil production from this area is, by my estimate, at least three years away maybe longer. This may be too far for investors, and I can't blame them. However, I will point to the valuation that the market is giving to HES as an example of the possible multiple expansion that is on the table.

If Suriname does not get a successful FID in the end, I don't think investors should see much change in the valuation since it does not appear the market is giving this development any value.

Summary

In this article, it has been shown that APA has a cheaper valuation to three example peers and has a comparable shareholder return policy. On this basis alone, the company merits consideration of investment when considering to invest in the oil patch.

Beyond the valuation, the company has two growth strategies for the near and long term. Management has entered into a 15 year purchase agreement with Cheniere to supply them with natural gas to be sold at European and Asian price indexes. This move leverages the enormity of U.S natural gas supply and sells it to customers who have no natural supply of their own.

For the long term, the company continues to invest in Suriname as a potential game changer for the company. This unique resource has the potential to double the production output of the company but is several years from production.

The biggest risks to the company's success are its higher than average natural gas profile and potential impacts to commodity prices due to a possible recession. I believe these risks are outweighed by the reward of potential growth avenues and de-risked by the steep discount the market has given the company compared to its peers.

Current prices are attractive and appear to be near levels of support. APA has not been priced at or below $30 since 1/3/2022. I rate APA as a buy for a long term growth position.