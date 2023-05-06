urbancow

Overview

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) manufactures automobile parts such as seating systems and other electrical systems in light vehicles. I am recommending a buy rating on the stock with the expectations that earnings will continue its momentum, riding on the secular uptrend, possible M&As, and a relatively cheap valuation given earnings expectations today. My expectation is that LEA Seating business growth will closely align with that of the light vehicle market. Moreover, the industry trend towards increased vehicle connectivity and electrification is a significant long-term driver that is expected to benefit LEA E-Systems' business. Additionally, the company's robust financial position, reflected in a net debt-to-FY23 EBITDA ratio of less than 1x, positions it favorably to fund growth opportunities.

1Q23 earnings

Overall, 1Q23 results were excellent, with LEA exceeding expectations across the board. Strong backlog contribution and improved production for LEA customer programs drove this outperformance. 1Q23 sales of $5.85 billion exceeded expectations, increasing by 12% y/y and 9% sequentially. This growth figure also comp relatively well against industry growth, in which management highlighted they outperformed by 6ppts. In addition, the $252 million in continuing operating income surpassed the $243 million estimate, driven by the stronger-than-anticipated revenue.

Secular trends

I believe the growth ahead for LEA is positive in both the short and long-term. In the short-term, it should benefit from the surge in auto production as supply chain ease. According to Automotive world, the US light vehicle market is project to grow around 10 to 12% in 2023. While this growth is not exactly like-for-like given it comps against a weak base in FY22, nonetheless, the growth momentum for earnings is strong. Also, since the revenue algorithm is a function of two things: number of cars and content per vehicle, the other leg that will drive further growth is the increased content per vehicle. There are two parts to this as well. If we look back to the evolution of cars, the number of electrification and programming content installed have increased significantly, from moving your seat with a push of a button and listening to music via Bluetooth connections. I believe this will continue to increase for ICE vehicles as we continue to get more use to a digital world - this would be consumer demand driven. Also, I think the acquisition of IGB has put LEA in a strong position to grow and expand margins in its seating segment by allowing the company to offer a complete solution in seating with thermal comfort. Management is confident that IGB can be accretive to margins towards the tail end of FY24. The long-term growth driver to more content per vehicle would be the rise of Electric Vehicles. According to the IEA, more than 10 million electric cars were on the road in 2020, and 18 of the 20 largest OEM have committed to increase their offer and sales of EVs. Relative to ICE vehicles, the electric and programming content is much higher, which bodes well for LEA. In terms of expectations, management is targeting at least $1.3 billion of electrification revenue in 2025.

Balance sheet

LEA balance sheet has further strengthened since 2020, and I expect it to continuing reducing leverage from 1.6x in FY22 to less than 1x in FY23 based on consensus FY23 EBITDA estimates. Importantly, LEA debt profile is structured with a long life of 14 years, as such they do not have any debt maturing in the near-term. Also, the cost of debt is relatively low at 4% vs the market today. Should there be any need to draw additional liquidity to conduct M&A, LEA is well positioned to do

Valuation

LEA trades at 12x LTM PE today on the back of an expectation that EPS will more than double from the $9.68 LTM EPS to $20.68 in FY25 (consensus figure). Which means, LEA is effectively trading at less than 6x FY25 EPS. This is cheap, in my opinion, as there is an element of long-term growth that should at least support LEA forward PE to sustain at its average level of 9x.

Conclusion

I recommend a buy rating for LEA based on its strong financial position, positive secular trends, and impressive 1Q23 earnings results. The company is expected to benefit from the growth in the US light vehicle market, increased vehicle connectivity and electrification, and potential M&A opportunities. LEA's balance sheet is strong, and its debt profile is structured with a long life, which positions the company favorably to fund growth opportunities. Additionally, LEA's current valuation is relatively cheap, trading at less than 6x FY25 EPS, which should at least support a sustained forward PE level of 9x.