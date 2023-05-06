Andrii Yalanskyi

I never understood the concept of tax loss harvesting as a financial strategy, as a realized loss is never a good thing no matter how you spin it. As such, planning to harvest losses every year is akin to planning to lose.

That’s why I’d much rather harvest dividends, and in this target rich environment, I find Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which I last covered here back in February, to be highly attractive. HTGC stock is now trading well off its recent high of $16 from a few months ago, and in this article, I highlight its recent quarterly earnings and why it’s a very attractive buy at present.

Why HTGC?

Hercules Capital is an internally managed BDC that’s focused on making loans to emerging companies in the technology and life sciences space. Despite the recent share price downturn, HTGC has delivered a strong track record of shareholder returns thanks to the value created by its investments.

As shown below, HTGC has given a 293% total return over the past 10 years, comparing favorably to the 206% total return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. This was supported by 14.6% CAGR in net investment income and 10.4% CAGR in total assets since 2012.

At present, HTGC carries a $3 billion debt investment portfolio that’s spread across 122 companies, with investment sizes ranging from as little as $5 million to $200 million. In addition, it holds equity in 74 companies, and has warrant and equity investments worth $158 million, giving it upside potential to NAV should these investments materially increase in value.

HTGC is strategically headquartered in Palo Alto, California, which is at the heart of Silicon Valley known for being an innovation hub. However, it’s investments are also diversified by region, with meaningful exposure to the Northeast (31% of portfolio) and International (11%). It’s investments are also spread across different sectors, with drug delivery/development, software, and electronics being its three biggest sectors, as shown below.

Like most BDCs, HTGC is benefitting from a rising rate environment, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again by a quarter point at its last meeting. This is reflected by 96% of HTGC’s debt investments being floating rate. Management estimates that EPS grows by ~$0.05 for every quarter point hike in interest rates. As shown below, HTGC’s effective yield has grown every quarter since Q1 of last year, and currently stands at a high of 15.1%.

At the same time, IPO and M&A activity have been muted in recent quarters, due to higher interest rates and economic volatility. This has resulted in “stickier” borrower relationships with low unscheduled early payoffs of loans, as shown below.

All this has resulted in strong first quarter performance, with total investment income growing by 61% YoY to a record $105 million. It also generated strong NII per share of $0.48, which is up materially from $0.30 in the prior year period, resulting in a strong 123% NII to base dividend coverage ratio. Importantly, management took the opportunity to raise equity at a premium to net asset value over the past year, with total AUM growing by 33% YoY.

Moreover, no new non-accruals were added during the first quarter, as it carries the same two debt investments on non-accrual, representing just 0.6% and 0.0% of portfolio cost and fair value, respectively. Plus, 82% of HTGC’s debt investments are first lien secured positions, up from 73% in the prior year period.

Looking ahead, HTGC could see incremental growth opportunities from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which leaves a gaping hole in venture debt funding for the region. This was highlighted by management during the recent earnings call:

SVB was an instrumental part of the ecosystem for the last 40 years. As a firm, we are saddened by the failure of the bank, and we obviously feel terribly for the approximately 10,000 employees of the bank. Having said that, we view what happened to SVB in the first quarter as a tremendous opportunity for HTGC. You saw some of the early impact of that positivity in terms of our Q1 numbers. You're seeing more of that impact now in our pipeline numbers that were publicly reported in our press release, where we have over $500 million of signed term sheets. The quality of our pipeline since the SVB failure has continued to grow both in terms of size and in terms of quality. We believe we are the only lender in the venture lending space positioned to be able to aggressively take advantage of the opportunity that has been created by SVB's exit from the market.

Meanwhile, HTGC continues to reward shareholders, having declared a $0.39 regular dividend plus a $0.08 special dividend. I also find the stock to be attractively valued at $13.10 with a price to book ratio of 1.21x, sitting towards the low end of HTGC’s historical 1.1x to 1.7x trading range. It’s not uncommon for internally managed BDCs to trade at a premium to NAV, due to lower cost structures and alignment of interest with shareholders.

HTGC is also attractive from a PE standpoint, with a forward PE of 6.9. Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $15.06, implying a potential 27% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a well-run, internally managed BDC that has been able to take advantage of higher interest rates and increased demand for venture debt. It's seeing strong growth in its debt yield, net investment income, and assets under management. It's also well-positioned to pick up business from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. With a high dividend yield and attractive valuation, HTGC could reward investors with potentially very strong returns at current levels.