Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pinnacle Financial: Flattish Earnings Outlook And Moderate Expected Return

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • The management intends to curb loan growth. Nevertheless, loan growth is unlikely to drop too low because of recent hires.
  • The margin will likely continue to dip due to a worsening deposit mix.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, PNFP is offering a low dividend yield.
  • The risk level appears manageable because uninsured deposits are well covered by available funding.

medical cost

utah778

Earnings of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will likely remain flattish this year as loan growth will counter weakness in the margin and lower income from Bankers’ Healthcare Group. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $7.05 per share

Deposit Mix Trend

SEC Filings

Interest Rate Sensitivity

1Q 2023 Earnings Presentation

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.12K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.