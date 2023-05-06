Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 2:46 AM ETMaterion Corporation (MTRN)
Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Zaranec - Chief Accounting Officer

Jugal Vijayvargiya - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shelly Chadwick - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

David Silver - CL King

David Storms - Stonegate Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Materion First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer. You may begin.

John Zaranec

Good morning and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This is John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer. Before we begin our remarks this morning, I would like to point out that we have posted materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access the materials through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link. With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our format for today's conference call is as follows: Jugal will provide opening comments on the quarter as well as an update on key strategic initiatives. Following Jugal, Shelly will review the detailed financial results for the quarter, in addition to discussing our expectations for the remainder of 2023. We will then open up the call for questions.

Let me remind investors that any forward-looking statements made in the presentation, including those in the outlook section and during the question-and-answer portion, are based on current

