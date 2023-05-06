Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Generating Income By Harnessing Volatility

May 06, 2023 3:47 AM ET
Institute for Innovation Development
Summary

  • Interview with an institutional money manager of actively managed, income-focused ETFs on the need to develop the right mindset to address a VUCA investment environment.
  • Discussion challenges traditional investment thinking and outlines an income-generating approach by applying different perspectives to topics like volatility and options.
  • Explaining their portfolio construction and option overlay strategy decisions and how it is a way of harnessing volatility as an untapped asset class versus being fearful of it.

Volatility Ahead

[The current VUCA environment (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) is presenting a growing challenge to the investment management industry. This acronym - used to describe the challenges of operating in a rapidly changing, turbulent environment - outlines a concept that applies particularly well to our financial services business environment

Implied Volatility vs. Realized Volatility Chart

Positive vs. Negative Spreads of S&P500 Volatility Risk Premium

Bloomberg

Institute for Innovation Development
Institute for Innovation Development (IID) is an educational and business development catalyst for growth-oriented financial advisors and progressive financial services executives who are determined to grow their firms in a business environment of accelerating business and cultural change. Run as a social enterprise, the Institute will be dedicated to help make business innovation best practices a vital cornerstone for members’ ongoing growth, competitive differentiation, and client/community engagement strategies. Three current IID initiatives are: 1. Integrating business innovation mindsets, processes and tools into financial services practices through the formation of Advisor Practice Management 3.0 professional development. 2. Applying business innovation as a powerful and differentiating advisor marketing/branding approach and community engagement strategy. 3. Creating a FinTech radar program to increase communication and access between the financial advisor and early stage FinTech communities. Bill Hortz, Founder and Dean, of the Institute and Institute Founding Innovator members (comprised of top cross-industry innovation experts, innovative fintech companies, and progressive minded financial advisors and industry thought leaders) will be contributing articles and hopefully sparking ideas and discourse on much needed, next-generation advisor business models and industry development. We will seek to uncover proven business innovation best practices; learn from innovative business creators; explore innovation mindsets; hear about new approaches, services and technologies; and ultimately discover how to apply these insights to a financial advisor's business. For more details about the Institute, investigate here: https://innovationdevelopment.org/annual-membership

