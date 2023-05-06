kim willems

Investment Thesis

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is a chemical and specialty materials company that produces and sells polymers. It develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty polymers and acetyl products alongside other products. Products produced are used in various industries, such as food and beverage, medical, and automotive.

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for the company, as CE stock plunged 35.19% during the year. This can be attributed to the fair share of headwinds it has experienced, such as surging costs and a slowdown in demand. Nevertheless, CE has been resilient despite these challenges. In response to these headwinds, the company has made acquisitions, adjusted the pricing of its products, and focused its attention on areas with robust demand.

The stock is not risk-free, as it faces a high debt level that raises concerns. It intends to service its debt with cash proceeds from a joint venture with Mitsui & Co. I consider the company to be of good value, warranting a buy rating but beware of the risks as covered under the risk section.

Headwinds

The specialty chemicals industry has been plagued with economic uncertainties, for instance, the volatility of energy prices, demand slumps, and surging costs that shape its performance. Celanese is not an exception because it has experienced and continues to experience the effects of an inflationary supply chain, raw material prices, and energy costs. Following the pandemic and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, the global supply chain is strained, affecting the availability of raw materials and thus causing rising costs for these inputs. The geopolitical tensions have also affected energy prices, resulting in increased energy costs.

Inflationary pressures have aggravated the situation by affecting consumer confidence and purchasing power, thus influencing demand in the industry and the company. Celanese has faced poor demand in Europe and Asia, specifically China. The demand slump has resulted in destocking across the supply chain. The company has been forced to adjust and strategize how to rise from the situation.

The headwinds persist and are expected to continue. To survive, Celanese and other companies in the sector are compelled to modify their approaches, as adjusting is imperative considering the headwinds.

What has been done?

To stay afloat, the company has naturally had to step back and strategize on coping with these impediments that affect its ability to remain profitable.

Acquisitions

CE successfully integrated Santoprene thermoplastic vulcanizates [TPV] of Exxon Mobil Corporation into the company in December 2021. As a result, Celanese acquired its brands and product portfolio, two global production facilities, intellectual property, and a skilled workforce, including a world-class organization. The acquisition has strengthened the unmatched range of engineered solutions the company offers its customers.

In November 2022, Celanese also completed the Mobility and Materials (M&M) business of DuPont acquisition deal. With this acquisition, the company added M&M’s broad product portfolio and well-known brands to its portfolio. It also acquired production assets, intellectual property, and a top-tier organization. This deal better positions the company to enhance its growth in the Engineered Materials segment and create value that benefits its customers and shareholders.

The impact of these acquisitions has been reflected in 2022’s performance in terms of volume contributions. The company increased its net sales by 13% from the previous year and attained an impressive $9.7 billion, partially due to the acquisitions, although it did not release definitive figures. Santoprene contributed to revenues across the year, and as for M&M, results were realized pretty fast as it contributed to its financial results in November and December.

Increased Pricing

The company increased its product pricing to overcome the effects of more than $1.2 billion in the supply chain, energy, and raw material inflationary costs over 2021. This has been reflected in Celanese’s margin, with an EBIT and net income margin of 15.67% and 19.58%, respectively, outperforming the sector’s median. Its gross profit margin, however, underpaced the sector, a clear indication of how inflationary pressures are taking a toll on it. It is still a plus that the company reported positive profit margins.

Focus on the West

In response to the softening demand in Asia and Europe, the company redirected its production volume from Asia to satisfy the additional demand and margins in the Western Hemisphere. Moreover, to reduce costs and adjust its production to match market demand, CE idled its high-cost main production facility in Europe for the majority of the latter half of 2022 and other production facilities in China at various times in 2022’s Q4.

Looking Forward

Celanese completed its ethylene vinyl acetate [EVA] capacity expansion project in Edmonton in February. The world is experiencing an increasing global demand for sustainable energy sources, which is happening rapidly. In solar applications, the demand for EVA is anticipated to have a double-digit CAGR until 2028.

The expansion of EVA will have a positive impact, especially on the acetyl chain, as it will facilitate substantial growth in the downstream vinyl portfolio. The company anticipates the project will generate approximately $10 million annually in extra operating EBITDA.

Valuation

Based on the price-to-earnings ratio in the TTM, CE has a good value (5.81) relative to the industry’s average (13.19), as it is significantly undervalued. The company’s forward PE ratio at 9.33 is higher than its current ratio, indicating that the market is optimistic about its future performance and expects growth in its earnings. This increase could be due to its recently completed project, which will likely contribute to the company’s earnings. Compared to the current and forward industry averages at 13.7 and 13.64, respectively, the company is still considerably undervalued; therefore, I believe it has good value.

Risks

Surging costs in the supply chain, energy prices, and inputs; and softening demand in different areas that influence the company’s financial performance are still expected to continue. In addition, CE has a high level of debt risk, with its total debt at $15.13 billion.

It has a total equity of $6.105 billion; therefore, a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.8% is alarming. The company also has a cash balance of $1.51 billion; thus, its net debt-to-equity ratio is 111.1%, which is still very high. Cash from operations only covers 13.78% of its debt. On the plus side, its EBIT ($1.516b) can cover its interest expenses of $405m by approximately 3.7x.

In light of this, Celanese intends to utilize its cash inflows from the Celanese and Mitsui Food Ingredients Joint Venture to finance its debt, as Mitsui will acquire 70% of the Celanese food ingredients business. Investors should keep a close eye on the company’s debt and this new development in its efforts to deleverage.

Conclusion

Celanese has been resilient despite headwinds by adopting approaches such as acquisitions and increased pricing that enabled it to survive. The EVA capacity expansion is anticipated to grow the acetyl chain segment and contribute to revenues in the future. Despite its risks, I consider CE good and recommend buying it depending on one’s risk appetite. For the risk-averse, it’s worth waiting for the headwinds to subsidize before cashing in.