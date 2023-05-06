Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MXF: Beware The 'Nearshoring' Optimism In Mexican Equities

May 06, 2023 4:00 AM ETMexico Fund, Inc (MXF)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • The actively managed Mexico Fund has lagged its benchmark across all timelines despite an elevated expense ratio.
  • Mexican equities also screen expensively, having re-rated on 'nearshoring' hopes over the last year.
  • The road ahead will be challenging, though, and any disappointments could pressure equity valuations.

View of Paseo de Reforma in Mexico City, financial district at night

Gerardo Huitrón/E+ via Getty Images

Mexican equities have rallied in recent months on 'nearshoring' hopes triggered by labor shortages and rising costs in the US, as well as geopolitical tensions with China. If the CHIPS Act is any indication, the supply chain shift is

Mexico Fund NAV Discount

Morningstar

Mexico Fund Key Facts

Mexico Fund

Mexico Fund Top Holdings

Mexico Fund

Mexico Fund Performance

Mexico Fund

Mexico Fund Distribution

Morningstar

Mexico Economic Growth

Bloomberg

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.02K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.