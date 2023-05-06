Aveanna Healthcare: Shares Need To Remain Firm Post Q1 Earnings Announcement
Summary
- -$0.09 is the GAAP estimate in Q1 for Aveanna Healthcare.
- The technical chart and strong volume trend are pointing to a bottoming pattern but no breakout as of yet.
- By increasing rates and utilizing more preferred payers, management believes it can return to positive cash flow generation in late 2023.
Intro
If we pull up a technical chart of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) (home healthcare company), we can see that shares finally seem to be undergoing a bottoming pattern. Bulls will be hoping that the bullish volume pattern we have seen in recent weeks will continue to post the company's upcoming Q1 earnings announcement. Volume trends have turned bullish which may mean that an inverse head & shoulders pattern is currently playing itself out here. Shares though would need to first take out the neckline to the upside (approximately $1.60 a share) to confirm the bottoming formation where the initial goal would be to trade back above the stock's 200-day moving average ($1.34 per share approx) once more.
Suffice it to say, even when we take the probable bottoming formation into account & the insider buying which took place in fiscal 2022 close to $3 a share, we would still refrain from getting long the stock until a clear breakout is registered on the technical chart (Decisive close above the neckline).
The reason being is that risks remain elevated in Aveanna as sustained profitability & positive cash flow generation have continued to be difficult for Aveanna to realize. In Q4 of 2022 for example, although top-line sales rose by 9% compared to the same period of 12 months prior, operating profit actually came in negative for the quarter due to elevated costs of goods sold as well as elevated SG&A. This is why value investors must be careful when sizing up the ramifications of Aveanna's very cheap sales (trailing sales multiple of a mere 0.11) which are expected to keep growing by a mid-single-digit percentage per year going forward. Apart from this, the market needs to see positive profitability (or signs of the same) to come off that top-line growth. This would in earnest lead to the breakout that bulls are hoping for but elevated risks remain as we see in the following.
Caregiver Wages Must Increase Significantly
Demand for qualified community-based care personnel continues to remain elevated which continues to put upward pressure on the wages they garner. This paradigm is actually bullish for Aveanna if indeed it can open up markets and get its care workers (assets) in front of as many patients as possible. Therefore, by aiming to increase the rates Aveanna charges in some of its largest states, this would bring more caregivers into the system which over time should have a beneficial result to Aveanna's income statement.
Expanding labor capacity is one thing but management knows it needs to become far more choosy with respect to deciding where to put this labor to work. In this regard, management aims to boost its number of preferred payers and then send its labor to these very same payers where compensation will be higher (in terms of rates). If this trend were to gain traction, it would have the combined effect of more labor hires along with higher rates overall. This is what Aveanna's income statement needs which would in turn facilitate cash flow generation to finally take place at the company.
Balance Sheet Worries
However, with operating cash flow coming in negative in fiscal 2022 (-$48.4 million), the clock is ticking for Aveanna especially when we go through the company's balance sheet. The company's low cash balance ($19.2 million) for example and high receivables ($225.6 million) demonstrate that collections remain an issue. Moreover, when taking into account Aveanna's market cap ($205.85 million), the company's debt load of $1.42 billion and goodwill of $1.16 billion remain very high, especially in an environment of negative cash flow generation.
On the debt side, while the company does not have any material maturities until 2028 and continues to hedge the debt against interest rate increases, the debt load is a substantial number and must be tacked sooner rather than later. On the goodwill side, the longer growth expectations disappoint, the more pressure will come to write down that goodwill over time. Although management would announce adjusted earnings numbers to compensate, any potential impairment would decrease Aveanna's book value (and most likely share price) which incidentally is already in negative territory. (-$4.2 million).
Conclusion
Therefore to sum up, although shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings appear to be undergoing a long-awaited bottoming pattern at present, it remains far too early to get long this name. The labor situation continues to be a problem for Aveanna and cash flow generation remains amiss. Let's see what Q1 earnings numbers bring next week (11th of May). We look forward to continued coverage.
