Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PacWest: The Risk Matrix Just Changed

May 06, 2023 4:13 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.93K Followers

Summary

  • PacWest is said to be exploring strategic options after a massive bank panic caused the bank’s share price to drop 50% on Thursday.
  • The bank panic occurred after First Republic Bank was put into receivership and later sold to JPMorgan Chase.
  • The market is expecting PacWest to fail. I am downgrading my rating to sell.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Only a few days have passed since I submitted my work about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Seeking Alpha -- PacWest: A Top Bank Recovery Play For 2023 -- in which I discussed PacWest's deposit and liquidity situation. The community

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.93K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.