Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

IAT: Buy The Dip, And Using TLT As A Hedge

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
35 Followers

Summary

  • With nearly a 40% YTD decline, IAT is now nearing its Covid-19 low, presenting an attractive risk and reward for long-term investors.
  • By hedging IAT with TLT, investors can not only reduce volatility but also earn a yield of 4.2% while waiting for a potential rebound.
  • Rolling hedges with put options over the long term can be expensive as there is no way to predict when IAT will drop further.

global financial pyramid based on the dominance of the dollar. World management concept. conspiracy theory. collapse of the dollar"s financial system. Money is burning on a dark background.

Diy13

Investment Strategy

The recent failures of two large regional banks in mid-March have left investors feeling pessimistic about the near-term outlook for the sector. This week, the rout in bank stocks deepened, with PacWest (PACW) and Western

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Market Chameleon

Market Chameleon

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Ice Data Indices, LLC, ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread

Ice Data Indices, LLC, ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread

CME FedWatch Tool

CME FedWatch Tool

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

This article was written by

JZ Research profile picture
JZ Research
35 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I'm a CFA charterholder. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT IAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.