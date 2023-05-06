Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 3:37 AM ETPowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shane Harrison – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Hardeep Gulati – Chief Executive Officer

Eric Shander – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Sheldon – William Blair

Brian Peterson – Raymond James

Fred Havemeyer – Macquarie

Saket Kalia – Barclays

Brent Thill – Jefferies

Matt Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets

Rich Hilliker – Credit Suisse

Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the PowerSchool First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Shane Harrison, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shane Harrison

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to PowerSchool’s earnings conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. I wanted to first let you know that we posted a slide deck to the Investor Relations section of our website that accompanies our remarks here. On the call today, we have PowerSchool’s CEO, Hardeep Gulati; and CFO, Eric Shander.

Before getting started, I’d like to emphasize that this call, including the Q&A portion, will include statements related to the expected future results of our company, which are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.

Today’s remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including definitions and reconciliations between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information is provided in the corresponding press release and results presentation, which are both posted on PowerSchool’s investor website at investors.powerschool.com.

A replay of this

