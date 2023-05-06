Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Star Bulk Carriers: Too Cheap To Pass By

May 06, 2023 4:51 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Summary

  • This time, I re-assign a Buy rating to SBLK stock for the 4th time. The previous 3 aged well as far as I see.
  • The current cycle should allow Star Bulk to pay high yields for some time, and the current valuation is still quite attractive against the backdrop of pessimistic analyst forecasts.
  • The Baltic Dry Index and freight rates should continue to recover through the end of October, based on the seasonal dynamics from 2013 to 2022.
  • The technical analysis of the stock suggests that SBLK may be trying to establish itself at its important support level, which it has repelled 12 times since the beginning of 2021.
Богатый бизнесмен бросает монеты доллара США в бумажную лодку. Абстрактный художественный коллаж.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

My Thesis

The beauty of investing in dividend-paying companies is that despite the potential downside, investors are protected from potential declines in a general market correction or overall industry downturn if operations continue to generate sufficient cash

SBLK's 20-F

SBLK's 20-F, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

S&P Global [March 14, 2023]

S&P Global [March 14, 2023]

