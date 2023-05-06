A Wide, Deep, And Dangerous Misunderstanding

photoschmidt

In this article, we demonstrate that the entire debt-ceiling issue is a result of a lack of understanding about the monetary system, and a dangerous form of political "hostage-taking" that could result in economic-suicide.

Where do dollars come from?

"Money" is anything that we agree can release real resources like labour and materials. The money that the US (and much of the rest of the World) uses is the US dollar.

The US is monetarily-sovereign which means that the government spends dollars into existence; the US dollar is created by Congressional spending laws.

When provisioning itself, or when funding citizens directly, the government simply directs the central bank to increase the balance of the recipient's private bank account… dollars are created.

When the government collects taxes, the reverse happens, the private bank account is debited… dollars are destroyed. (Note: money exists only when it is part of the economy--where the real-sources are.)

The US Government is the monopoly issuer of US$.

It is Not Debt

If the government spends (creates) more dollars than it taxes back (destroys), then the accounting procedures register a deficit on the Government side of the ledger, and a surplus on the private economy side.

Government Deficit = Private Sector Surplus

The matching of deficits with bond sales was an accounting principle of the gold-standard monetary-system started in 1917 as "Liberty Bonds" to pay for the war effort.

It was an attempt to avoid printing dollars (which would have diluted the dollar relative to the gold holdings); they said, "see, we are not printing, we are just borrowing already-existing dollars". Of course, that only delayed the inevitable; when the bonds matured, the government had to either print money to pay it back (plus interest), or tax parts of the economy.

In the current fiat monetary-system (since 1971), bond sales are an unnecessary vestigial-leftover. Treasury bonds are simply Government-backed, risk-free savings accounts. The dollars have to be created first before they are available to be deposited in the bond account (in the owner's name) at the Fed. The government can spend (create) money without bonds, but it cannot sell bonds without first creating (spending) dollars into the economy. When a T-bond matures, the Treasury simply transfers the $ from the bond savings account back into the owner's checking account and creates a few more $ as interest payment.

Bond sales are not required for spending. They serve to provide risk-free income for those who have excess dollars, and they encourage the holding of dollars which helps maintain its FOREX value and reserve-currency status…but it is not borrowing like a household might borrow, and it is not debt.

A household is a currency-user that must find ways of acquiring US dollars before it can spend. If a household income is less than its spending needs, then it must borrow (and pay back) the difference. The Federal Government creates the US dollars it needs. It does not borrow what it creates at will through Congressional spending laws.

This means that the public "debt" (~$31T) is nothing more than the accounting of the money created by Congressional spending-laws that was not taxed back and destroyed. In other words, the "debt" is the amount of money created by Government spending and left in private bank accounts. It is not debt.

The insane debt-ceiling caper is based on an outdated Rube Goldberg-esque accounting principle that is misunderstood by people who also don't know what a dollar is or where it comes from. It would be funny if it wasn't so dangerous.

A growing economy needs more money in order to grow. The self-imposed "debt-limit" means that the money in private bank accounts cannot grow--all dollars created through government spending would have to be taxed back and cancelled--which makes not eliminating the debt-ceiling a form of economic-suicide.

Investing Implication

Having the correct understanding of the monetary system allows us to concentrate on the dominant driver of the stock market: money-creation.

We track the 20-day average of the net amount of money that the Treasury transfers to/from the economy on a daily basis. In the chart below, the red-area highlights when the Treasury is net-draining the economy (private deficit), and the green highlights when the Treasury is net-adding to the economy.

The SPX tends to rise as the 20-day average of the net-transfers is moving deeper into the green (private surplus, and blue-arrows), and drops as the average moves towards the red (private deficit, and pink-arrows).

Note that in March, even though the average net-transfer was moving toward the red, the SPX rallied and remained elevated during the April tax-drain. This divergent behaviour is a sign of underlying strength and bodes well for the stock market over the next several quarters. It implies that the insane debt-ceiling hostage taking will be resolved without a government shutdown, and that a recession will be avoided in 2023.

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

At the moment, the annual rate of the net-transfer stands at ~$1.6T/year and as we move away from the big April tax-drain, that rate should return closer to the $2T/year rate and the SPX should continue rising along that slope (green slope below).

ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

We hope (expect) that sane minds will prevail, and that the debt-ceiling will be at least raised, if not properly eliminated.