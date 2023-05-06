Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

If I Could Only Buy 2 High Dividend Yield Companies In May 2023

May 06, 2023 3:00 PM ETBAC, BCE, BCE:CA, C, DTEGF, DTEGY, FNCTF, JPM, ORAN, RY, RY:CA, SCMWY, SWZCF, T, TMUS, USB, VZ, WFC3 Comments
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • Investing in companies that provide you with a relatively high Dividend Yield can be an excellent way to help you generate extra income.
  • However, we all have limited budgets to acquire new positions for our investment portfolio.
  • In this article, I will present you with two high yield dividend companies that I currently consider to be particularly attractive.
  • The two selected picks pay an attractive Dividend Yield, have shown Dividend Growth in the past years, have strong financials, and a relatively low Valuation.

Glücklicher junger kaukasischer Mann, der am Laptop arbeitet, während seine Frau neben ihm steht und auf den Bildschirm schaut. Mann, der freiberuflich arbeitet und von einer schönen Frau abgelenkt wird

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Investing in companies that offer an attractive Dividend Yield provides you with several benefits:

  • The companies offer you an extra source of income beyond your regular salary.
  • You can generate this extra income without
Verizon: Projection of the Dividend and Yield on Cost

Source: The Author

Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade for Verizon

Source: Seeking Alpha

U.S. Bancorp: Total Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade for U.S. Bancorp

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
2.42K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, VZ, T, TMUS, JPM, BAC, WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.