MiMedx's Post-Q1 2023 Surge Could Result In Profit-Taking

May 06, 2023 5:25 AM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)
Summary

  • Following the release of Q1 2023 results, MiMedx Group, Inc. shares are soaring on double-digit revenue growth and bottom line on track to turn a profit.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. is a Marietta, Georgia-based developer and distributor of placental tissue allografts.
  • The company has launched new products recently that target additional surgical procedures and enable deeper market penetration in a fast-growing environment.
  • After the earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, the share price is at overbought levels. Investors may wish to get some profit from the investment.

Professional carry medical nurse putting a bandage on a young girls injured hand.

dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

MiMedx Group, Inc. Stock After the Earnings Report Q1 2023

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) rose 39.4% to $5.31 a unit on Wednesday, May 3, after the Marietta, Georgia-based developer and distributor of placental tissue allografts announced the financial

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source of data: Seeking Alpha

MiMedx revenues, gross profit and gross margin over past 5 years

Source of data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
955 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

