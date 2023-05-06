I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is one of the companies I really liked going into the earnings season. The management has been executing very well despite weakness in the macro backdrop and some areas of software seeing weakness. That said, after rebooking at the company's recent 1Q23 results and all that has happened to ServiceNow since the last article, I am actually quite positive on the company and I do think that there is an attractive opportunity here for ServiceNow. I have previously written articles on ServiceNow, one which highlights my takeaways for the prior quarter and one that elaborates on my outlook for ServiceNow in 2023.

Beating 1Q23 results

ServiceNow managed to beat expectations by generating solid cRPO growth of 25% on a constant currency basis, which was a 100 basis points beat.

Also, ServiceNow generated better than expected margins, which came in at 26%, 2 percentage points ahead of its 24% guidance.

That was offset by the commentary about increasing macro uncertainty in March particularly so in its Fins vertical.

As a result of this commentary about macro uncertainty, ServiceNow added extra prudence in its 2Q23 and 2023 revenue and backlog guidance.

Summary of ServiceNow's 1Q23 results (ServiceNow IR)

Detailed financials and metrics

Subscriptions billings beat by 300 basis points and was ahead of cRPO trajectory, while subscription revenue beat by 170 basis points as well.

ServiceNow continued its momentum with large deals, bringing in 66 deals with more than $1 million ACV and a record number of deals for 1Q23. Large deal strength was particularly evident as the 66 customers with at least $1 million ACV achieved in 1Q23 was higher than that of the 58 customers of more than $1 million ACV in 1Q22 one year earlier. On top of that, ServiceNow also landed its largest net new logo deal in EMEA in 1Q23 with ITZBund.

Expansion of number of customers with more than $1 million ACV (ServiceNow)

Renewal rates of ServiceNow remain solid in 1Q23 at 98%, remaining flat compared to 1Q22. This continues to be best-in-class in the industry.

ServiceNow renewal rates (ServiceNow)

In terms of the contribution by workflows from the new ACVs, creator workflow recovered to 18% share compared to its 15% share from last quarter, showing the success that ServiceNow is showing outside of its core IT workflows.

Commentary wise, management highlighted that they saw continued momentum with large expansions and the average deal size also increased significantly in 1Q23.

While there are secular trends helping driving growth for ServiceNow, I think what is truly admirable is the strength of the ServiceNow's platform offering and technology that enabled it to increase platform adoption and win the top deals in each segment. In its ITSM segment, ServiceNow had 18 of top 20 deals with three deals over $1 million. In the ITOM segment, ServiceNow had 14 of the top 20 with five deals over a $1 million. As a result of increased focus on cost takeout, ITAM had a strong performance, with ServiceNow in 14 of top 20 with three deals over $1 million. Security and Risk were in 12 of the top 20 with three deals over $1 million. Customer workflows was hot in Q1 in 18 of the top 20 with nine deals over $1 million. Employee workflows was in 10 of the top 20 with four deals over a $1 million. Creator workflows was in 18 of the top 20 with three deals over a $1 million.

All in all, what this highlights is that ServiceNow continues to have strong demand even as the macro environment is uncertain, highlighting the strong value proposition that ServiceNow brings to its customers.

Stronger margins

Operating margins came in at 26%, 200 basis points ahead of expectations. This was due to disciplined cost management and slower hiring.

Management remains focused on continued disciplined spending.

Despite its relatively resilient business, ServiceNow has been prudently managing its business and factoring ways to reduce costs in each of its businesses.

At the end of the day, while management is focused on bringing in new innovation and strong business growth, they are also balancing this with cost management and profitability as well.

I continue to like the opportunity set we see with ServiceNow as the company has strong top-line revenue growth that is durable, while that is done in a profitable manner with strong margins as well. In the quarters to come, I expect that margins will continue to beat as the company focuses on managing costs and spending.

Outlook

In 1Q23, revenues and cRPO results was solid, with subscription revenues growing 27% and cRPO growing 25% without any boost from early renewals or deal pull-ins.

However, the commentary about macro uncertainty comes as ServiceNow saw that its Fins vertical added a little more volatility. Banking alone makes up around 10% of ServiceNow's total revenue mix. This added volatility resulted into slipped payments going into the second quarter of 2023 and impacted operating cash flows. This volatility could have also resulted in some hesitation in deals which resulted in the deceleration in 2Q23 cRPO growth to 22.5% from the 1Q23's 25% growth.

ServiceNow 2Q23 and 2023 guidance (ServiceNow)

Management had this to say about the deceleration driving 2Q23 and the prudence in their guidance:

If you remember, beginning in Q2 of last year is when the macro headwinds really started to hit us. And so we’ve seen muted growth in the past couple of quarters as a result, which is driving a little bit of a deceleration in Q2. The other thing, as you rightly recall, I’m absolutely continuing to remain prudent in our guided assumptions given the uncertainty in the macro environment. And so again, feel really good about the guide. It’s a strong guide given the current uncertainty. But those are kind of a couple of the things that are going into the number.

The question is then whether 2Q23 cRPO guide is adequately de-risked.

In my view, with the 2Q23 cRPO guide reflecting a deceleration from 1Q23 that is slightly larger than what I would expect, this highlights that management is conservative and prudent in guiding for the near-term cRPO numbers. That said, I think the overhang for ServiceNow is the macro backdrop. Depending on how much the macro backdrop worsens, we could see further deceleration and downside to the cRPO growth numbers and thus, this will affect the 2023 guide.

While the guidance for ServiceNow may be underwhelming, I do think that ServiceNow is now maintaining a conservative and prudent stance.

Logically, I do think that the lack of a raise in guidance despite in a beat in 1Q23 results shows a somewhat conservative guidance that results the current challenging and uncertain macro backdrop and more.

As a result, I think that the management's continued prudence and de-risking of the second half 2023 results is reasonable and sets the company up for low expectations going forward.

Valuation

ServiceNow is trading at 25X 2024 EV/FCF. For my 1-year price target, I assume a multiple of 31x EV/FCF. I think that the current valuation does not reflect a solid execution in a difficult macro backdrop.

The 31x 2024 EV/FCF is reasonable relative to peers as I expect ServiceNow's earnings to compound at a growth rate of at least 20% over the next three years. Furthermore, ServiceNow has executed well thus far in a challenging environment, continued to show large deal strength and best-in-class renewal rates.

My 1-year price target for ServiceNow is $551, implying 24% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

ServiceNow results show that the company continues to execute well even amidst a challenging macro backdrop. Today, we see from the 1Q23 results that the beat in revenues, cRPO and margins were a clear positive and would have resulted in a revision upwards for ServiceNow's 2Q23 and 2023 guidance. I think that the 2Q23 and 2023 guidance reflects conservatism and prudence by the management as it reflects the uncertain macro backdrop even as results proved to be stronger than expected. The greater than expected deceleration in 2Q23 reflects that possible headwind from the uncertainty in the macro backdrop.

I like that the company continues to see large deal strength even though the spending environment is difficult. I like that the company has strong execution and visible and durable 20% growth at least, with strength in multi-products as its upsell strategy continues to work.

I see the weakness in ServiceNow stock as a buying opportunity with the company continuing to show solid fundamentals and de-risked estimates for 2023.