The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Kramer - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Christina Zamarro - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research, LLC.

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

John Healy - Northcoast Research

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Anindya Das - Nomura

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nicky, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Goodyear’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

Today, on the call, we have Rich Kramer, Goodyear’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Christina Zamarro, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, Goodyear will refer to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. For more information on the most significant factors that could affect future results, please refer to the important disclosures section of Goodyear’s First Quarter 2023 Investor Letter and their filings with the SEC, which can be found on their website at investor.goodyear.com, where a replay of this call will also be available. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed on today’s call on the comparable GAAP measures is also included in the investor letter.

I will now turn the call over to Rich Kramer, Chairman and CEO.

Richard Kramer

Great. Thanks, Nicky. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. We released our first quarter investor letter after the market closed yesterday. You can find a copy of that on our Investor Relations website, along with an update on the Cooper Tire integration, which we hope you’ll find valuable.

As

