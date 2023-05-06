Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tesco: Soft Near-Term Earnings Outlook Limits Upside

May 06, 2023 6:32 AM ETTesco PLC (TSCDF), TSCDY
Summary

  • Tesco delivered relatively few surprises in its FY22/23 results. Underlying profit fell as expected but this was offset by share buybacks.
  • Looking ahead, FY23/24 looks set to deliver a modest decline in EPS based on management guidance of flat retail operating profit and higher taxes.
  • I still expect high single-digit annualized returns over the long run, but there are few catalysts to realize that in the near term.

Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY)(OTCPK:TSCDF) stock has been on a bit of a yo-yo ride this past year or so, with the shares falling sharply toward the back-end of 2022 only to recover almost as quickly.

Tesco Market Share Performance 2020-2023

Source: Tesco FY22/23 Results Presentation

Tesco FY22/23 YoY Operating Profit Waterfall

Source: Tesco FY22/23 Results Presentation

Tesco Retail Operating Profit By Period

Data Source: Tesco FY22/23 Interim And Full-Year Results

Tesco ROCE 2018-2022

Data Source: Tesco 2022 Annual Report

This article was written by

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

