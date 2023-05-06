Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 6:00 AM ETXenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amanda Bryant - VP of Finance

Marcel Verbaas - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Bloom - President and Chief Operating Officer

Atish Shah - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Katz - Jefferies

Bryan Maher - B. Riley

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer

Michael Bellisario - Baird

William Crow - Raymond James

Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s Xenia Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Amanda Bryant, VP of Finance. Amanda, please go ahead.

Amanda Bryant

Thank you, Megan. Good morning, and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. I’m here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with a discussion on our performance, Barry will follow with more details on operating trends and capital expenditure projects and Atish will conclude today’s remarks on our balance sheet and outlook for 2023. We will then open the call for Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments.

Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.