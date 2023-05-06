Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold Nears All-Time High On Likely Fed Pause

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is trading near an all-time high amid a decline in US bond yields and the dollar.
  • And the precious metal's momentum remains to the upside.
  • Fed policy will be key for gold over the medium term.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist.

Gold hits one-year high

Gold hits one-year high

Source: Refinitiv Eikon, ING Research

Banking crisis fuels gold ETF inflows

Gold touched $2,062.99/oz on 4 May, the highest intraday level since March 2022, as renewed concerns about the US banking

Speculators boost gold longs

Source: CFTC, WGC, ING Research

Central bank buying remains at high level

Source: WGC, ING Research

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.85K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.