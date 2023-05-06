Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 6:33 AM ETEnact Holdings, Inc. (ACT)
Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Kohl - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rohit Gupta - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dean Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Shane - JPM

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America

Arren Cyganovich - Citigroup

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Enact's First Quarter Earnings Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Daniel Kohl, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Daniel Kohl

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Rohit Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dean Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Rohit will provide an overview of our business, our performance and progress against our strategy. Dean will then discuss the details of our first quarter results, before turning the call back to Rohit for closing remarks. And then we will take your questions.

The earnings materials we issued after market closed yesterday contain our financial results for the first quarter of 2023 along with a comprehensive set of financial and operational metrics. These are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ir.enactmi.com. Today's call is being recorded and will include the use of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to be materially different. We undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of the new information. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in today's press

