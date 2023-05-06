Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 6:34 AM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Victoria Hyde-Dunn - VP of IR

Amit Walia - CEO

Mike McLaughlin - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Fred Havemeyer - Macquarie

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Allan Verkhovski - Wolfe Research

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tyler Radke - Citigroup

Jeff Hickey - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Informatica Corporation Fiscal Q1 2023 Conference Call. My name is Elisa, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity for question-and-answer at the end. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to our host, Victoria Hyde-Dunn, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may now proceed, Victoria.

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to review Informatica's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results. Joining me on today's call are Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings press release and slide presentation are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.informatica.com. Our prepared remarks will be posted on the IR website after the conference call concludes.

During the call, we will be making comments of the forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors included in our most recent 10-Q and 10-K filings for the full year 2022. These

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.