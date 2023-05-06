Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hilton Grand Vacations: Fundamentals Are Solid, Stock Is A Great Bargain

May 06, 2023 7:40 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
880 Followers

Summary

  • Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. started the year with sustained revenue growth and stable margins.
  • Market conditions are mixed, but growth prospects remain attractive.
  • Its excellent financial positioning is one of its solid foundations.
  • The stock price uptrend persists, but the upside potential remains high.

Exterior Of Luxurious Modern Villa With Swimming Pool And Garden

onurdongel

Timeshares suffered from pandemic restrictions and macroeconomic volatility. But revenge travel helped the market survive disruptions and rebound. A giant like Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was no stranger to these massive changes. Yet, it remained one of the most

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Remote Work Flexibility

Remote Work Flexibility (hopper)

Remote Work Flexibility And Travel

Remote Work Flexibility And Travel (hopper)

Hilton Members

Hilton Members (HGV 10-Q )

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate And Interest Rate

Inflation Rate And Interest Rate (Author Estimation)

Travel Trends In 2023

Travel Trends In 2023 (Forbes)

Travel Plans Summer

Travel Plans Summer (TRAVEL AGENT CENTRAL)

Travel Frequency In Summer

Travel Frequency In Summer (thriilist)

Timeshare Occupancy Rate

Timeshare Occupancy Rate (ARDA)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
880 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.