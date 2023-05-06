Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Comcast Corporation: Wait No More

May 06, 2023 8:02 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Comcast has successfully transformed itself from just a cable TV provider to one that has revenues coming from many sources including broadband, theme parks, movies, and streaming.
  • The investments in Peacock are starting to pay off and the path to profitability is showing through increased revenue from paid subscribers.
  • To think that CMCSA is a failing business because of "cord-cutters" or Peacock as just another streaming service will be underestimating the combined strengths of all the business segments.

Comcast Cable / Xfinity service van driving on the street

Sundry Photography

Introduction

What comes to mind when most people think about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)?

Could it be CMCSA's products and services delight their customers? The following statement from the President of Comcast Corporation Michael Cavanagh at the Q1 2023

Data Compiled from ACSI Study

Data Compiled from ACSI Study

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

CMCSA 2022 10K page 2

CMCSA 2022 10K page 2

2022 Annual Report Page 73

2022 Annual Report Page 73

2022 Annual Report page 1

2022 Annual Report page 1

Streaming and TV content from NBC Universal

Streaming and TV content from NBC Universal

Streaming services remain most popular destination for TV viewing in December

Streaming services remain most popular destination for TV viewing in December

Paid subscribers of Peacock in the United States from December 2020 to 1st quarter 2023

Paid subscribers of Peacock in the United States from December 2020 to 1st quarter 2023

Author's compilation and calculation

Author's compilation and calculation

2022 10K

2022 10K

Data on Customer Numbers Compiled from 10Ks from 2015 to 2022

Data on Customer Numbers Compiled from 10Ks from 2015 to 2022

2022 10K page 54

2022 10K page 54

Fast Graph CMCSA Net Income, Operating Cash flow and Capital Expenditure for Q3 2022

Fast Graph CMCSA Net Income, Operating Cash Flow, and Capital Expenditure for Q3 2022

2022 10K page 90

2022 10K page 90

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Fast Graph

Seeking Alpha Dividend Growth Page

Seeking Alpha Dividend Growth Page

Fast Graph Fiscal Fitness Check

Fast Graph Fiscal Fitness Check

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.15K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCSA, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, DIS, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.