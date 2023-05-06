Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sectors Getting The Most From China's Economic Recovery

  • Inside China's reopening trend.
  • Why some companies continue to benefit from China's reopening, while others fade?
  • Is China's economic rebound sustainable?

China's reopening has given several sectors, such as the retail luxury segment, a major boost. But are those benefits sustainable long term? Greg Bonnell speaks with Ben Gossack, Portfolio Manager at TD Asset Management, about China's recovery and the implications for investors.

