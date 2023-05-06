Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.85K Followers

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Pat Ryan – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Turner – President

Jeremiah Bickham – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo

Weston Bloomer – UBS

Tracy Benguigui – Barclays

Rob Cox – Goldman Sachs

Ryan Tunis – Autonomous Research

Mike Ward – Citi

Derek Han – KBW

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Ryan Specialty Holdings’ First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. In addition to this call, the company filed a press release with the SEC earlier this afternoon, which has also been posted to its website at ryanspecialty.com.

On today’s call, management’s prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Listeners are encouraged to review the more detailed discussion of these risk factors contained in the company’s filings with the SEC. The company assumes no duty to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in the earnings release, which is filed with the SEC and available on the company’s website.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Specialty, Pat Ryan.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.