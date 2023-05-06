Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:45 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Minichiello – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Rittichier – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum

Brian Kinstlinger – AGP

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EMCORE Corporation Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Minichiello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Tom Minichiello

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE’s fiscal 2023 second quarter results. The news release we issued this afternoon is posted on our website emcore.com.

On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE’s President and Chief Executive Officer will begin with the discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results, and we’ll conclude by taking questions.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting the business. Such forward-looking statements include projections about future results, statements about plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in the business and the markets in which we operate.

Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and are subject to business, economic and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual

