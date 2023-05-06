Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

PacWest: Down, But Not Out

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • I update readers about my PACWP position and view of the recent events.
  • I believe a 2008 statement by the SEC is still very relevant today and why officials should look closely at the ongoing trading activity.
  • I provide my commentary on PacWest's latest press release. Most seem to be missing out on a few keywords.
  • PACW announced the payment of its quarterly dividends.

PacWest Bank Shares Tumble, The Latest Bank To Become Ensnared In Banking Sector"s Crisis

David McNew/Getty Images News

Following the takeover by the FDIC of First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) and its subsequent sales to JPMorgan (JPM), panic selling has returned in full force, targeting those names that are seen in the US

PACW price/volume

marketchameleon.com

Burry on regional banks crisis

Twitter

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.65K Followers
APAC Corporate Financial Analyst (Controller) for a large-cap European company. Part-time investor and passionate about everything concerning finance, I contribute to the site as a hobby and for self-development. Former semi-pro chess player and at high risk of turning into a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winters...).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PACWP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.