Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

RLJ Lodging Trust: Business Travel Might Be As Good As It Gets

May 06, 2023 8:55 AM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), RLJ.PA
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • Occupancy rates have stubbornly stayed around 90% of 2019 levels but room rates are still increasing thanks to inflation and remodeling.
  • Leisure travel has moved beyond 2019 levels. Business travel seems to be a drag.
  • The REIT has been favoring share buybacks for capital return, leaving dividends far below 2019 levels.
  • The non-callable "busted convertible" preferred is well-covered and could get some support from open market buybacks.

Female hotel manager using digital tablet

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hard To Get Past 90% Of 2019 Occupancy

When I last covered RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in December 2022, I mentioned that occupancy levels had been running at around 90% of 2019 levels during the

RLJ Occupancy

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Northern California performance

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: RLJ Q1 2023 Earnings Supplemental)

RLJ financial model

Author Spreadsheet

RLJ debt profile

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Interest Projection

Author Spreadsheet

Hotel REIT preferred comparison

Author Spreadsheet

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.6K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLJ.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.