EWC: I Still Like Canada Going Forward

May 06, 2023 9:04 AM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Summary

  • I have been a bull on Canada for a while, and holding EWC has generally served its purpose. It has produced gains and provided diversification.
  • The buy case remains intact in the second half of the year in my view. The Bank of Canada has stopped hiking rates, and this fund is made up of larger-size banks.
  • Domestically, I see volatility ahead. Even if the Fed is going to hit "pause", history shows us that gains post-pause are mixed. This reiterates diversification as a key tool.
Light trails from rush hour traffic light up Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton, Canada, on a sunset winter night

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that is exclusively focused on Canadian

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Sector Weightings (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EWC' title='iShares MSCI Canada ETF'>EWC</a>)

Sector Weightings (EWC) (iShares)

Top Financial Holdings (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EWC' title='iShares MSCI Canada ETF'>EWC</a>)

Top Financial Holdings (EWC) (iShares)

First Horizon Share Movement (1-Month)

First Horizon Share Movement (1-Month) (Google Finance)

Bank of Canada Expectations

Bank of Canada Expectations (Yahoo Finance)

S&P 500 Performance Post-Fed Pause

S&P 500 Performance Post-Fed Pause (Charles Schwab)

Consumer Delinquency Rates (Canada)

Consumer Delinquency Rates (Canada) (RBC)

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. I also have my MBA in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, VCV, PML, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

