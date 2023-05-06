Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks snapped a four-day losing streak Friday, as investors cheered Apple's latest earnings report and welcomed a strong jobs report, which suggested the U.S. economy remained robust despite banking uncertainty and rising interest rates. Apple jumped nearly 5% after its quarterly results topped expectations, despite revenue that fell from last year. The latest jobs report showed the best monthly gain in employment since January, leading investors to lower their expectations of a recession. Regional bank shares rebounded to end a brutal week, as investors feared more institutions could suffer the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which collapsed in March. Friday's gains were not enough to wipe out weekly losses for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes, which fell 0.8% and 1.2% respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.1% weekly gain. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's big stock market events.

Save The Republic!

Regulators took possession of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Monday, resulting in the third failure of an American regional lender since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) in March. Substantially all assets were sold to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), which agreed to assume all deposits, but not corporate debt or preferred stock. Regional bank stocks, like PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) and Western Alliance (WAL) were also roiled throughout the week, as market participants debate catalysts like contagion, market manipulation, or even self-fulfilling prophecies. Meanwhile, billionaire activist investors like Bill Ackman and Nelson Peltz warned that more regional banks would fail unless deposit rules change, while the FDIC suggested three options for financial stability reform and is looking for ways to replenish its deposit insurance fund. (220 comments)



May the 4th be with you

It may not be cloud cars or desert skiffs, but the FAA has some pretty bold plans that could soon bring Star Wars to life. According to an updated operational blueprint released by the agency, changes to airspace procedures would be made to accommodate flying taxis and new innovative aircraft. Other considerations to take into account include vertiports, existing infrastructure, travel routes and air traffic communication, which will all help usher in the next era of aviation. Traditional planemakers and air mobility firms are inking deals for flying taxis, eVTOL prototypes and transportation partnerships, but SA Investing Group Leader Dhierin Bechai sees a risk of equating disruptive technology with value creation. (11 comments)

Meeting-by-meeting

The Federal Reserve hiked rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point in a move that surprised almost no one. It was a unanimous decision among policymakers, who seem to feel that the banking crisis is contained, inflation is too high, and labor demand is falling but is still strong. "People did talk about pausing, but not so much at this meeting," Powell said in his post-decision press conference. "We feel like we're getting closer or maybe even there, [but] are prepared to do more if greater monetary policy restraint is warranted." Mentions of tighter credit conditions also caught the attention of the market, with Wall Street having a new acronym to focus on: SLOOS. Elsewhere, SA contributor Elazar Advisors explores what the situation may mean ahead of next week's CPI print. (280 comments)

iPhone strength

Apple (AAPL) shares rose 2.5% in AH trading on Thursday after the tech giant reported Q2 results that topped muted analyst expectations, while unveiling a new $90B share buyback program and raising its quarterly dividend. Revenue was helped by iPhone sales and Services, though some weakness was seen in Mac and iPad segments, and overall sales fell for the second quarter in a row. "We expect our June quarter year-over-year revenue performance to be similar to the March quarter, assuming that the macroeconomic outlook does not worsen from what we are projecting today," Apple CFO Luca Maestri added on a conference call, while CEO Tim Cook said in a follow-up interview that the iPhone maker remains "extremely prudent on hiring... just at a lower clip level than we were before." (161 comments)

Game of chicken

The battle over the debt ceiling heated up this week after a warning from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying that extraordinary measures to pay the government's bills could run out as early as June 1. While raising the debt ceiling has turned into a bitter partisan issue over the years, even prompting a credit rating downgrade of U.S. government debt in 2011, both parties have always reached a late deal to avoid the country going into default. Last month, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy introduced a bill that proposed raising the $31.4T debt ceiling by $1.5T - along with limiting federal spending - but tensions are on full display, with Republicans and Democrats remaining far apart. Following the latest news, President Biden invited McCarthy and other congressional leaders to a meeting on May 9, but concessions may be a lot harder to come by, especially with extreme flanks enveloping both sides of the debate. Is the debt ceiling constitutional and has the U.S. ever defaulted? (106 comments)