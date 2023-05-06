Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 8:23 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Hislop – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jon Howie – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities

Alex Slagle – Jefferies

Todd Brooks – The Benchmark Company

Andrew Wolf – CL King

Daniel Breen – Stephens

Drew North – Baird

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Chuy's Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

On today's call, we have Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Howie. Please go ahead, sir.

Jon Howie

Thank you, operator. And good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter 2023 earnings release. If not, it can be found on our website at chuys.com in the Investors section.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

With that out of the way, I would like to turn the call over to Chuy's President and CEO, Steve Hislop.

Steve Hislop

Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call today. We're proud of our results for the quarter

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.